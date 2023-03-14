Watch for these early no-till weeds

by Dwight Lingenfelter

Warmer temperatures and rainfall across much of the region have caused weeds to flourish.

Many of these weeds started their growth last fall and overwintered as a rosette. However, there will be some that germinate from seed this spring. These weeds will cause problems with planting no-till if they are not adequately controlled.

Before burndown herbicide programs are considered, it is best to know what weeds you are targeting to determine what products to use and when to apply them for optimum performance. Therefore, scouting fields now can be worthwhile.

Click on the slideshow to see several common weed species that are growing in fields. Depending on your location in the region, and accumulated heat units, some of these species may have more advanced growth and might even be flowering.

Once you correctly identify the weed, use publications such as the Penn State Agronomy Guide or other reliable resources for herbicide options and other management recommendations.

Additional information about these and other early-season weeds can be found at these links:

weeds.cropsci.illinois.edu

blogs.cornell.edu

Lingenfelter is an Extension associate of weed science with Penn State Cooperative Extension.