American Agriculturist Logo

Watch for these early no-till weeds

Talkin’ Weeds: Once you know what weeds are growing, then you can take aggressive action.

March 14, 2023

12 Slides
fleabane plant

Photos courtesy of Dwight Lingenfelter

by Dwight Lingenfelter

Warmer temperatures and rainfall across much of the region have caused weeds to flourish.

Many of these weeds started their growth last fall and overwintered as a rosette. However, there will be some that germinate from seed this spring. These weeds will cause problems with planting no-till if they are not adequately controlled.

Before burndown herbicide programs are considered, it is best to know what weeds you are targeting to determine what products to use and when to apply them for optimum performance. Therefore, scouting fields now can be worthwhile.

Click on the slideshow to see several common weed species that are growing in fields. Depending on your location in the region, and accumulated heat units, some of these species may have more advanced growth and might even be flowering.

Once you correctly identify the weed, use publications such as the Penn State Agronomy Guide or other reliable resources for herbicide options and other management recommendations.

Additional information about these and other early-season weeds can be found at these links:

weeds.cropsci.illinois.edu

blogs.cornell.edu

Lingenfelter is an Extension associate of weed science with Penn State Cooperative Extension.

Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

Recommended

drought soybean field
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, March 14, 2023
Farm Progress America, March 14, 2023

Mar 14, 2023

drought corn
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, March 13, 2023
Farm Progress America, March 13, 2023

Mar 13, 2023

High Cotton Award spotlights sustainability
Cotton
Programs highlight farmer successes
Programs highlight farmer successes

Mar 10, 2023

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE