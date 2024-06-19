Automate your farm office

Advancements in technology may not yet have brought us to the futuristic world of “The Jetsons,” but they certainly offer substantial benefits for the modern farm office.

Automation and innovative tools can transform how you manage day-to-day tasks, improving efficiency and saving you time. Embracing these changes can significantly streamline operations like data management, scheduling and communication. Here’s how you can start automating your farm office today.

Digitize and simplify your workflow

Imagine an office where searching for documents is effortless, storage space is minimal and sensitive information is secured with password protection. Digitizing your documents achieves this and more. It not only reduces costs, but also enhances efficiency by enabling easy search options and secure storage.

The benefits of digitization include:

Reduced storage space needs. Say goodbye to bulky file cabinets.

Enhanced security. Password protection and encryption keep your data safe.

Cost savings. Lower expenses for paper, ink and postage.

Efficiency. Quick search options and electronic correspondence speed up processes.

Automated backups. Save time on filing, organizing and archiving.

Strengthen your IT infrastructure and security

To fully leverage these technological advancements, a robust IT infrastructure is essential. Kamran Faruqi, chief information officer at Adams Brown, recommends the following foundational elements:

Consider a small battery backup to avoid brownouts and power spikes. Protect against intrusion with trusted, quality antivirus software options like McAfee, ESET and Bitdefender. Aim for internet connection speeds of at least 10 Mbps upload and 100 Mbps download. Security is increasingly important. Always protect your internet router with a password and ensure your Wi-Fi is secure. A wired network connection often provides more reliability. Additionally, be vigilant against malware by avoiding unknown websites and suspicious links in emails.

Farm financial management technology is a key tool needed to drive growth. For example, Adams Brown’s platform, AgriBuilder, offers comprehensive budgeting, cash flow management and timely financial reporting. This empowers farm management with a clear picture of monthly financial performance and facilitates effective tax planning. Through a combination of financial intelligence, planning tools and guidance from seasoned agriculture consultants, farmers can reach a more consistent and profitable outcome.

Tayla Willinger, CAS accounting manager on the Adams Brown agriculture team, emphasizes the advantages of automation. “Simplify your life,” she says. “Think of so many things that are automated. Most cars are getting there. When you do online banking, it helps you eliminate duplication and reconciliation. You can recon yesterday. Stay current with what is actually happening. Connect your accounting software to your bank so you know where you are in real time. You can access on the go. You don’t have to lug files and your computer.”

Learn more about AgriBuilder in this short video.

Several software solutions can further streamline your farm office operations:

Xero. Known for its ease of use and automation, with a short learning curve

Reach. Offers visual financial statements and consolidated reports for multiple entities

Figured. Farm management software that provides detailed insights per crop, budgets, breakevens and profitability, with reports that are banker-friendly

McCurry is the ag brand ambassador for Adams Brown, Strategic Allies and CPAs. The Adams Brown agricultural business team knows about farm life, because most have lived it. They provide resources to navigate complex tax structures, financial and estate planning, accounting and more. Contact McCurry at [email protected] or 316-262-6578. The statements here are intended for discussion purposes only and should not be interpreted as legal or tax advice. Please consult your own business accountants or financial and legal experts.