AgLaunch, Ag Ventures Alliance form new partnership

Farmers have long benefited from entrepreneurs’ willingness to take risks to bring new technology and methods of farming to agriculture. A new partnership may help improve the process and deliver even more innovations sooner.

AgLaunch, a Memphis, Tenn.-based ag business incubator, which has been working with AgTech startups for more than a decade, and Ag Ventures Alliance, a farmer-owned cooperative, have launched AgTech Innovation Connect to achieve that goal.

Officials with AgLaunch, which recently announced that 21 new startups are seeking up to 10 spots in its 2025 AgLaunch365 Accelerator program, and AgVentures Alliance said the AgTech Innovation Connection will include a series of regular virtual meetings for supporting those early-stage AgTech startups.

“This joint venture is designed to help founders and entrepreneurs grow their businesses through access to practical resources, industry expertise and a strong network of AgTech professionals,” said Pete Nelson, president of AgLaunch.

Startup resources

He said those resources will include information on:

Intellectual Property: Guidance on protecting and managing innovations.

Marketing & Branding: Insights into building a brand that connects with the agricultural market.

Talent Strategies & Fractional HR: Flexible HR support for attracting and retaining top talent.

Grant Writing & Fundraising: Resources for securing non-dilutive and dilutive capital.

Company Structure: Advice on setting up a sustainable business framework.

1:1 Mentoring: Access to experienced mentors for personalized guidance

“The program includes exclusive information on opportunities like specialized webinars, industry bootcamps and the AgLaunch365 accelerator program,” said Nelson. “Through AgLaunch365, startups receive hands-on support, connections to industry leaders and opportunities to conduct follow-on farm trials that allow for real-world application and validation of their products and services.”

That support was in evidence when the entrepreneurs behind the 21 new startups met in Memphis to compete for one of the 10 spots in AgLaunch 365 in October. Startups that made it to AgLaunch 365 were selected from a broad pool of applicants by farmers who work with AgLaunch.

Range of focus

The new companies came from across the globe and are developing technologies that span the fields of robotics, biologics, climate-smart, genetics and animal health. The finalists will participate in a special session at the 2025 Mid-South Farm and Gin Show, which will be held in Memphis on Feb. 28 and March 1.

“The 21 teams chosen by our farmer members for the AgLaunch365 Challenge represent some of the best and brightest early-stage startups that recognize the value that our farmers and unique commercialization approach offer,” said Margaret Oldham, vice president of innovation at AgLaunch.

AgLaunch 365 provides two-year support from proof of concept through Series A, the first round of equity financing after seed funding, leveraging its farmer-centered business development approach and multi-year farm trials. The 50 farmers who provide this support share an equity stake in each startup that goes through AgLaunch 365.

The 10 startups selected for AgLaunch will be announced in December and will pitch their companies to a national group of investors and strategic partners in Memphis on Feb. 27, 2025, Nelson said.

“AgTech Innovation Connection invites founders of early-stage AgTech startups and established companies interested in the latest innovations to request to join here,” said Nelson. “By joining, members become part of a vibrant community shaping the future of agriculture.”