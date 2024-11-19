Sugarbeet harvest: Innovation, collaboration key success

by Adam Kuznia

Red River Valley sugarbeet production is a high-stakes symphony where timing, innovation and collaboration are essential to achieving a bumper crop.

For anyone outside agriculture, it’s easy to assume a great harvest just happens, that big yields are the product of good seeds and good luck. But spend a few hours visiting the minds behind the scenes, and you’ll see it’s an intricate, coordinated operation involving sharp minds, bold decisions and a willingness to try what’s never been tried before.

Kolby Gruhot, a grower near Argyle, Minn., doesn’t rely solely on genetics as that’s only one piece of a much bigger puzzle.

Gruhot’s approach echoes a shift throughout the valley — a place once resistant to change but now open to balancing tradition with new ideas. Gruhot is experimenting with every angle he can — preemergence herbicides, reduced seed populations and lighter fertilizer applications — to get the most out of every acre.

“We can’t rely on one thing to get us big yields,” he says, with the conviction of someone willing to put his theories to the test. “Genetics are important, but they aren’t everything.”

This forward-thinking mindset isn’t just Gruhot’s, as young farmers blend what worked for generations with ideas designed to maximize yields and sustainability.

And it’s paying off.

With experts such as Chris Nelson and Josh Knaack supporting them, valley beet growers are discovering how a careful balance of multiple factors — from seed selection to weed control to storage protocols — translates into gains at harvest.

Nelson, a Minn-Dak Farmer’s Cooperative agriculturalist, notes cracks in CR+ disease tolerance in the southern valley this year, as Cercospora pressure took a toll despite genetic advantages.

“CR+ can hold its own, but it’s not foolproof,” Nelson says, stressing that vigilance is vital. CR+ is a trait offering Cercospora tolerance in sugarbeets.

Farther north, Knaack, an American Crystal Sugar Co. agriculturalist, reports that Cercospora pressure was lower, yet he cautioned against complacency.

“Growers need to remember that CR+ offers tolerance, not immunity,” he explains. “A robust spray program with effective fungicides is critical. Treating the advanced seed like any other variety might seem redundant, but it’s necessary.”

With vigilant management, CR+ has held its ground, but Knaack reminds growers that cutting corners isn’t an option in a crop as valuable as sugarbeets.

Don’t forget weed control

Beyond disease, weed control is a growing battle. Kochia, waterhemp and common ragweed are more than nuisances; they’re genuine threats to yield.

Nelson recently toured a Palmer amaranth plot, and he is candid about the need for aggressive management.

“These weeds are no joke; some of those things were as tall as me,” he notes. “They’re fierce, and they’ll take over if we don’t stay on top of them.”

Considering this advice, Gruhot plans to use preemergence herbicides to prevent these weeds from taking hold.

Then there’s careful input management — a critical piece of the puzzle that Gruhot is tackling with a fresh perspective. He’s experimenting with lower seed populations and less dry fertilizer, constantly tweaking his program for maximum effectiveness.

“We grew up thinking more inputs mean more output,” he says, “but now I’m not so sure that’s the case. I want to learn what we can do with less.”

Gruhot’s sustainable, resource-conscious approach could be a model for future farming, particularly as environmental and economic pressures grow.

This season also saw heat shutdowns disrupt piling operations, adding another layer of complexity to an already demanding season. The large crop tested Knaack with high pile heights and lingering summer heat. The northern piles reached capacity, and some surplus beets were sent to Minn-Dak to make up for the south’s shortfall.

“Storage has become as challenging as growing,” Knaak says. “Keeping those piles cool in this weather is no small feat.”

Reflecting on the valley’s trajectory, he says, “We have the tools to raise a phenomenal crop, and we will do it again.” His words capture the cooperative spirit that has defined the valley’s agricultural legacy and keeps it evolving.

At the heart of this year’s record yields is a coalition of sharp minds, from Gruhot’s willingness to push boundaries to Knaak and Nelson’s guidance. Behind every ton hauled, every pile meticulously managed and every sugar crystal produced, a dedicated team spends months strategizing, experimenting and perfecting their craft.

The results don’t just happen. They’re built on innovation, community and the valley’s steadfast dedication to progress.

Kuznia writes from Argyle, Minn.