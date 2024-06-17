Why soybean flowers are more than just pretty blooms

Soybeans will never win grand champion for their pretty flowers. That honor is left to roses, petunias, marigolds and other plants grown for gorgeous blooms. But soybean flowers mark an important milestone on the annual journey to high soybean yields. Like the first tassel or first silk spotted on a corn plant, that first flower means the reproductive phase is about to kick into high gear.

“Flowering in soybeans marks the first stage in the reproductive phase, and flowering can continue all the way into the R5 stage if plants continue putting out new growth,” explains Mark Licht, associate professor and Extension cropping specialist for corn and soybeans at Iowa State University. “Date of (first) flowering is not tied to yield potential. Pod setting and number of pods retained is best correlated with yield potential.”

However, that doesn’t mean flowering isn’t important, he says. Several things happen at R1, defined as the point where there is one open flower at any node on the main stem. For example, vertical root growth rates sharply increase at R1 and stay relatively high through R4 to R5. Secondary roots proliferate in the top 9 inches of soil during this same period. After R5, when seed is an eighth-inch long in an uppermost node, those roots begin to degenerate.

Facts about flowering

Here are seven facts related to soybean flowering. Licht says many of these are explained in ISU publication Soybean growth and development, PM 1945.

1. Triple threat. “What will I become?” That’s the riddle occurring at each axil where an axillary bud develops during R1 and after. The axial bud can become a flower, but it could also become a branch. Or it can just not develop. Environmental influences are the deciding factor, Licht notes.

2. Flowering pattern. Where was that first flower when you saw it — at the top or bottom of the plant? Odds are it was in the middle, which is from the third to sixth node of the main stem. Flowering progresses upward and downward from that point.

3. Oodles of flowers. Ever pull back soybeans in mid-July and see how many blooms you can see? They’re numerous, partly because the appearance of new flowers peaks midway between R2 and R3. By R5, flowering is nearly complete. For indeterminate varieties, that means flowering typically lasts three to four weeks.

FLOWERING IN ACTION: This close-up captures flowers on a raceme, or super-short, stalk-like structure in a stem axil. Pods developing from flowers near the base of the raceme are the oldest. (ISU PM 1945)

4. Self-pollinating. Unlike corn, most soybeans are self-pollinated. In fact, plant breeders estimate there is less than 1% natural crossing.

5. Prepare for takeoff. Plants at R2 are in the V8 to V12 vegetative stage and have accumulated only about 25% of total mature dry weight and nutrients, reached 50% of mature height, and produced only about 50% of final node numbers. Then look out for rapid and constant daily dry weight and nutrient accumulation to begin. It continues until shortly after R6.

6. No hail please! R2 is defined as having an open flower at one of two uppermost nodes on the main stem, with a fully developed trifoliate leaf. At R2, 50% defoliation by hail or any other cause reduces yield by about 6%.

7. Unique stage. By R4, a pod on one of the four uppermost nodes of the main stem is three-quarters of an inch long. The R4 stage is the only time all season that all four crucial growth processes are underway at once: vegetative, flowering, pod development and seed filling.

Connection between flowering and summer solstice

In this short interview, Mark Licht clears up some misconceptions about soybean flowering.

Are soybeans short day plants? Yes. Flowering is strongly linked to day length, and it is generally held that they flower around the summer solstice on June 21.

Why do some varieties begin flowering before the summer solstice? Flowering can occur ahead of the June 21 summer solstice. This happens more commonly than 10 or 20 years ago and aligns with advanced genetics and adoption of early planting dates. This is likely due to triggering of maturity genes leading to earlier flowering.

Can weather conditions affect flowering date? Another situation where soybean will flower earlier than June 21 is when there have been warmer-than-normal temperatures. The warmer weather speeds up growth, and again, flowering occurs earlier than expected by triggering maturity genes as soybean growth is more advanced than it typically would be with normal temperatures.

Will the same soybean planted on April 15 start flowering earlier than that bean planted May 15? June 15? Yes, I think so. I can definitely say that a June 15 planted soybean will flower after June 21, while the April and May 15 planted soybeans will flower at or before June 21. There is a good chance that April 15 planted beans will flower before May 15 planted beans.