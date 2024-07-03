Farm Progress

Soybean nematode control gets boost

BASF researcher explains why their new trait is big news for growers battling SCN.

Tom J. Bechman, Midwest Crops Editor

July 3, 2024

Julia Daum inspects soybeans
NEMATODE BREAKTHROUGH: BASF researcher Julia Daum inspects soybeans in this BASF Nemasphere test plot. Nemasphere is the first transgenic trait to help farmers manage soybean cyst nematode. BASF

The Nemasphere nematode resistance trait from BASF could launch in commercial soybeans in 2028, pending regulatory approval. It would be the first biotechnology trait to control soybean cyst nematode.

Julia Daum, senior program leader in trait research for BASF, discusses the importance of this event in an exclusive Farm Progress interview:

What is Nemasphere in layman’s terms? It is a novel Cry 14 protein which acts against specific nematodes, including soybean cyst nematode. Once the nematode ingests it, the Cry 14 protein pokes holes in the nematode intestine, causing it to leak fluid. Nematode development stops progressing and dies. It is very similar to Cry protein control of corn insects. Nemasphere does not affect free-living, beneficial soil nematodes.

Why talk about it now? Coverage of SCN in the news slipped recently, partly because there was nothing new in the market. Yet SCN continues robbing yield, even in fields where growers don’t know it. SCN can cause yield loss without visible symptoms. It’s important to let growers know SCN is still a big threat. Help is coming.

Will Nemasphere control all cyst nematodes? Early Cry proteins working against insects are highly effective, at greater than 99% control. The Cry 14 protein in Nemasphere is moderately effective against SCN, at 40% to 60%. This is one of the benefits of this trait. With a product so effective that it controls 99% of pests, resistance is likely to develop much faster. With a moderately effective Cry 14 trait, stacked with native soybean resistance, Nemasphere is more likely to be a long-lasting solution. The Cry 14 protein in Nemasphere will control SCN even if SCN has developed resistance to PI 88788 or Peking resistance traits.

BASF debuts first SCN transgenic trait

Can Nemasphere still improve yield? Absolutely. Based on extensive field testing, Nemasphere demonstrated an 8% average yield increase over soybeans with native SCN resistance, including PI 88788 and Peking. As resistance builds up to native traits, the yield gap will likely widen. These field trials were across a broad spectrum of environments and SCN levels.

Will other management techniques still be important? Yes. These include rotations with corn and use of varieties with PI 88788 or Peking resistance. Growers should also consider nematode seed treatments, such as Ilevo. With any trait, the more factors you rotate over time, the better the odds of keeping the product viable.

Will Nemasphere be widely available when launched? Expect to see it in Xitavo brand soybeans from BASF in maturity groups 2 to 4 initially, then over a wider range soon. BASF will enter agreements with Corteva and others, so it will be available from multiple companies. Since it is a single-locus trait, it can be introduced readily without affecting overall agronomic performance.

Why did it take so long to discover? Researchers first looked for a Cry protein with very high efficacy for SCN, like for the insect traits. Failing to find anything useful using this traditional approach, the team considered alternative methods, and found a way to create soybean events with the Cry 14 protein that worked against SCN. The goal is to make this technology available so plant breeders can develop varieties that are higher yielding because they address SCN, even though many growers don’t know they have SCN.

About the Author(s)

Tom J. Bechman

Tom J. Bechman

Midwest Crops Editor, Farm Progress

Tom J. Bechman became the Midwest Crops editor at Farm Progress in 2024 after serving as editor of Indiana Prairie Farmer for 23 years. He joined Farm Progress in 1981 as a field editor, first writing stories to help farmers adjust to a difficult harvest after a tough weather year. His goal today is the same — writing stories that help farmers adjust to a changing environment in a profitable manner.

Bechman knows about Indiana agriculture because he grew up on a small dairy farm and worked with young farmers as a vocational agriculture teacher and FFA advisor before joining Farm Progress. He works closely with Purdue University specialists, Indiana Farm Bureau and commodity groups to cover cutting-edge issues affecting farmers. He specializes in writing crop stories with a focus on obtaining the highest and most economical yields possible.

Tom and his wife, Carla, have four children: Allison, Ashley, Daniel and Kayla, plus eight grandchildren. They raise produce for the food pantry and house 4-H animals for the grandkids on their small acreage near Franklin, Ind.

