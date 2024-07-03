Soybean nematode control gets boost

The Nemasphere nematode resistance trait from BASF could launch in commercial soybeans in 2028, pending regulatory approval. It would be the first biotechnology trait to control soybean cyst nematode.

Julia Daum, senior program leader in trait research for BASF, discusses the importance of this event in an exclusive Farm Progress interview:

What is Nemasphere in layman’s terms? It is a novel Cry 14 protein which acts against specific nematodes, including soybean cyst nematode. Once the nematode ingests it, the Cry 14 protein pokes holes in the nematode intestine, causing it to leak fluid. Nematode development stops progressing and dies. It is very similar to Cry protein control of corn insects. Nemasphere does not affect free-living, beneficial soil nematodes.

Why talk about it now? Coverage of SCN in the news slipped recently, partly because there was nothing new in the market. Yet SCN continues robbing yield, even in fields where growers don’t know it. SCN can cause yield loss without visible symptoms. It’s important to let growers know SCN is still a big threat. Help is coming.

Will Nemasphere control all cyst nematodes? Early Cry proteins working against insects are highly effective, at greater than 99% control. The Cry 14 protein in Nemasphere is moderately effective against SCN, at 40% to 60%. This is one of the benefits of this trait. With a product so effective that it controls 99% of pests, resistance is likely to develop much faster. With a moderately effective Cry 14 trait, stacked with native soybean resistance, Nemasphere is more likely to be a long-lasting solution. The Cry 14 protein in Nemasphere will control SCN even if SCN has developed resistance to PI 88788 or Peking resistance traits.

Can Nemasphere still improve yield? Absolutely. Based on extensive field testing, Nemasphere demonstrated an 8% average yield increase over soybeans with native SCN resistance, including PI 88788 and Peking. As resistance builds up to native traits, the yield gap will likely widen. These field trials were across a broad spectrum of environments and SCN levels.

Will other management techniques still be important? Yes. These include rotations with corn and use of varieties with PI 88788 or Peking resistance. Growers should also consider nematode seed treatments, such as Ilevo. With any trait, the more factors you rotate over time, the better the odds of keeping the product viable.

Will Nemasphere be widely available when launched? Expect to see it in Xitavo brand soybeans from BASF in maturity groups 2 to 4 initially, then over a wider range soon. BASF will enter agreements with Corteva and others, so it will be available from multiple companies. Since it is a single-locus trait, it can be introduced readily without affecting overall agronomic performance.

Why did it take so long to discover? Researchers first looked for a Cry protein with very high efficacy for SCN, like for the insect traits. Failing to find anything useful using this traditional approach, the team considered alternative methods, and found a way to create soybean events with the Cry 14 protein that worked against SCN. The goal is to make this technology available so plant breeders can develop varieties that are higher yielding because they address SCN, even though many growers don’t know they have SCN.