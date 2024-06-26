View no-till surfaces at field day

Michigan Farmer Logo

Michigan State will host an interactive event that includes a soil pit and guest speakers.

June 26, 2024

A farmer examining soil in a field
FIELD DAY: Michigan State University is hosting a No-Till Field Day from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 19 in southwest Michigan. ArtistGNDphotography/Getty Images

For anyone who no-tills, is considering no-till or is interested in soil health, Michigan State University is hosting a No-Till Field Day from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 19 in southwest Michigan.

Although no-till practices have the potential to conserve soil and preserve beneficial biology in the soil, they have not been widely adopted because of a variety of reasons. This event aims to help break down some of those barriers to understanding and potentially adopting no-till practices in southwest Michigan.

Speakers will discuss a wide range of topics, including weed management in no-till systems, key learnings from no-till research, soil health indicators and more. It is designed to be an interactive field day on troubleshooting. Participants will be able to get a view of no-till soil surfaces and sub-surfaces through a soil pit while discussing other soil health indicators for a better understanding of the entire system.

The event will be held at Stuck Farms, 93599 County Road 652, Marcellus, Mich., which has been successfully implementing no-till practices for more than 40 years.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. The event is free, and lunch is provided. Please register by July 12 to give an accurate head count for food.

The program is sponsored by and hosted in partnership with the Farmers for Soil Health program and the MI Corn Growers Association.

Source: MSU

