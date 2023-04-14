South East Farm Press Logo

New planter technology mostly geared to cornNew planter technology mostly geared to corn

Many of the planter technologies being developed are likely being developed and pushed really for corn, just because it is more responsive to some of the technologies being developed.

John Hart

April 14, 2023

4 Min Read
New Planter Technology
This 12-row John Deere planter equipped with a strip till implement planting soybeans shows the new advancement in planting technology over recent years. Michael Plumblee

At a Glance

  • Allows farmers to fine tune planting operations.

After several decades of relatively few innovations in planting technology, the past decade or so has seen remarkable leaps in both high-tech and low-tech solutions for improved planting of corn, soybeans and other crops.

Equipment manufacturers have developed systems that are faster and produce more uniform emergence across varied conditions. In a Science for Success webinar March 24, Clemson University Extension Corn and Soybean Specialist Michael Plumblee emphasized that the new technology can increase yields, efficiency and productivity, but needs to be used across commodities.

“Many of the planter technologies being developed are likely being developed and pushed really for corn, just because it is more responsive to some of the technologies being developed,” Plumblee said.

A fact sheet produced by the Science for Success team of Extension soybean specialists from across the country points out that advances and availability of new planter technologies allow farmers to fine tune planting operations, optimizing seed and product placement across a wide range of field conditions.

Plumblee and the other specialists note that soybeans do not generate the same return on investment on planter technologies as corn, but that the technology does not hinder soybean production or yield.

Related:9 stories to read for 2023 planting

In short, Plumblee said a farmer likely needs to produce corn to benefit most from the technology. However, he says farmers need to do their homework and develop a planting system that works best in their particular operation.

Advances in planter technology include variable rate seeding, planter down force, in-furrow applications, row cleaners, and closing wheels. Plumblee notes one hot topic with all the new planting systems is high-speed planting to cover more acreage in a narrower window of time.

High-speed planting

Plumblee defines high-speed planting as running the planter in the 7 to 12 mph range. He points out that this higher speed can work in some of the larger fields in the Midwest and Midsouth but won’t work in every production system.

“Here in South Carolina, we do a lot of strip tilling with the planter. Our field size is small and irregularly shaped. I don’t think we could physically plant at some of these speeds. But at the same time in the Midsouth, where planting windows are narrow and maybe equipment is limited, if we could take a six- row planter and cover the same number of acres as a 12 -row planter by doubling the speed, there’s probably some value in that moving forward,” Plumblee said.

Related:Should you replant a pitiful soybean stand?

One benefit of the new technology is seed singulation which is the ability of the planter to drop each seed at the desired spacing within the row. Plumblee notes that soybeans are more tolerant to a wide range of planting densities and seed singulation does not generally impact soybean yield.

“Singulation is really important, especially in corn, where we are trying to get each seed placed in the ground in a nice uniform distance apart within the row. In reality, we really don’t see a lot of yield impact in soybean with good singulation like we do in corn. The caveat with that is if we are planting really late in soybean, where we may not have enough days left and time to accumulate sunlight and heat. If we are planting late, we want to make sure the plants are spaced so they can intercept light,” Plumblee said.

As for planter down force, Plumblee said the technology has been available on planters for some time now, but a focus of the newer technology has better control in reacting to different soil conditions with down force. Down force has been developed to overcome soil resistance to maintain a uniform seeding depth.

Uniform seeding depth

“In theory, if we have a uniform seeding depth, we have uniform emergence with the crop. In corn, this is a very significant impact on our overall yield. Uniform emergence is less important in soybeans than corn. We’ve established that,” Plumblee said.

Related:How to do a planter block test to ensure seed depth

A row cleaner is a basic attachment to the planter that removes any residue or trash the obstructs the planter’s ability to do its job. Plumblee said row cleaners are used to promote good seed to soil contact.

“Historically, with some of the options that we have had, they have been a little difficult to set up, especially on rolling topography. In the older systems, it took a lot of effort and time to go back and keep changing the settings. In some of these newer technologies, it made that much easier,” he noted.

Plumblee said row cleaners need to be specific to each operation to provide maximum benefits and there is limited yield response to adding a row cleaner, unless you are planting into heavy residue, a cover crop, or other scenario where the planter is not able to accurately plant the seed into the ground.

Plumblee said there have been more recent advancements in planter closing wheels than in the other planter technologies. He said the technology and options are broad with many different combinations and styles of closing wheels.

“The goal with a closing wheel is to close the seed furrow, maximize or increase seed to soil contact, remove any air pockets that we might have around that seed, and most importantly, we don’t want to manipulate where the seed was originally placed,” Plumblee said.

About the Author(s)

John Hart

John Hart

Associate Editor, Southeast Farm Press

John Hart is associate editor of Southeast Farm Press, responsible for coverage in the Carolinas and Virginia. He is based in Raleigh, N.C.

Prior to joining Southeast Farm Press, John was director of news services for the American Farm Bureau Federation in Washington, D.C. He also has experience as an energy journalist. For nine years, John was the owner, editor and publisher of The Rice World, a monthly publication serving the U.S. rice industry.  John also worked in public relations for the USA Rice Council in Houston, Texas and the Cotton Board in Memphis, Tenn. He also has experience as a farm and general assignments reporter for the Monroe, La. News-Star.

John is a native of Lake Charles, La. and is a  graduate of the LSU School of Journalism in Baton Rouge.  At LSU, he served on the staff of The Daily Reveille.

See more from John Hart
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Special Report

Planting corn field in Iowa at sunset
Marketing
USDA surprises with larger than expected corn expansionUSDA surprises with larger than expected corn expansion
byBen Potter
Mar 31, 2023
6 Min Read
Editor's Choice

Recommended

Nebraska student opens direct-sale business
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, April 14, 2023
Farm Progress America, April 14, 2023

Apr 14, 2023

Midwest Digest
Max Armstrong
Midwest Digest, April 13, 2023
Midwest Digest, April 13, 2023

Apr 13, 2023

ag job market tighetens
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, April 13, 2023
Farm Progress America, April 13, 2023

Apr 13, 2023

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE