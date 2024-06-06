South East Farm Press Logo

10 stories on planting progress across the country

Check out planting progress in the Southeast and beyond. Across different states, climate variables are impacting progress.

Stephanie Sokol

June 7, 2024

10 Slides
peanut planting

The official start to summer is almost here, and across the United States, planting has been underway for some time now. We’re checking out how things are going from the Southeast and across the country. From region to region, climate variables are making an impact on progress.  

In the Southeast, cotton was hitting high gears last month, and projections are positive for the crop’s success in North Carolina and Georgia. Extension Economist John Robinson looked over the WASDE and said it wasn’t a surprising take, but he estimated that the acreage would end up much higher than the projections of 10.67 million planted acres – probably around 11 million come harvesttime. 

With such diverse land and elevations, precipitation varied across the rest of the country, however. Oklahoma and Texas were dry and eagerly awaiting rain. Farmers in the states were planning around the lack of irrigation and well water. Analysts suggested growing half-circles of peanuts rather than whole to make efficient use of water supply. Sorghum in Texas is doing well overall, but prices are not on the high end, so farmers are counting on higher yields this year. 

Crops are coming along in Pennsylvania, amid a decent amount of moisture, and corn was beginning to emerge in the middle of last month. In the Midwest, Michigan and Ohio’s crops are also ahead, while Kansas is seeing a lot of variability around the state in wheat progress.  

Up in New York, later cool temperatures and heavy rains stalled corn planting, but winter wheat is well on its way, though. And out to the west in California, almonds saw a slight decrease to 1.373 million acres, down about 600 acres. Not a huge change, but this was the first decline for the crop in the Golden State over the last three decades.  

Read more about:

ClimateWeatherCrop Progress

About the Author(s)

Stephanie Sokol

Stephanie Sokol

See more from Stephanie Sokol
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

58°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 74º

Night 0º

7.58 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, June 6, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 6, 2024
Farm Progress America, June 6, 2024

Jun 6, 2024

Farm Progress America, June 5, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 5, 2024
Farm Progress America, June 5, 2024

Jun 5, 2024

Farm Progress America, June 4, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 4, 2024
Farm Progress America, June 4, 2024

Jun 4, 2024

Recent Headlines
Aug 27 - Aug 29, 2024
The nation’s largest outdoor farm event that annually hosts over 600 exhibitors from around the world.
LEARN MORE