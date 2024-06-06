10 stories on planting progress across the country

The official start to summer is almost here, and across the United States, planting has been underway for some time now. We’re checking out how things are going from the Southeast and across the country. From region to region, climate variables are making an impact on progress.

In the Southeast, cotton was hitting high gears last month, and projections are positive for the crop’s success in North Carolina and Georgia. Extension Economist John Robinson looked over the WASDE and said it wasn’t a surprising take, but he estimated that the acreage would end up much higher than the projections of 10.67 million planted acres – probably around 11 million come harvesttime.

With such diverse land and elevations, precipitation varied across the rest of the country, however. Oklahoma and Texas were dry and eagerly awaiting rain. Farmers in the states were planning around the lack of irrigation and well water. Analysts suggested growing half-circles of peanuts rather than whole to make efficient use of water supply. Sorghum in Texas is doing well overall, but prices are not on the high end, so farmers are counting on higher yields this year.

Crops are coming along in Pennsylvania, amid a decent amount of moisture, and corn was beginning to emerge in the middle of last month. In the Midwest, Michigan and Ohio’s crops are also ahead, while Kansas is seeing a lot of variability around the state in wheat progress.

Up in New York, later cool temperatures and heavy rains stalled corn planting, but winter wheat is well on its way, though. And out to the west in California, almonds saw a slight decrease to 1.373 million acres, down about 600 acres. Not a huge change, but this was the first decline for the crop in the Golden State over the last three decades.