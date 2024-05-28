Crop progress: Corn plantings near the finish line

USDA’s latest set of crop progress data, out Tuesday afternoon and covering the week through May 26, held a variety of data for traders to digest. Corn and soybean plantings continued to creep towards the finish line, while more than three-fourths of this season’s winter wheat crop is now headed and nearing harvest. Meantime, winter wheat quality ratings shifted a point lower, bucking analyst expectations.

Corn plantings moved from 70% a week ago up to 83% through Sunday, mirroring analyst expectations. That puts this season’s pace moderately below 2023’s mark of 89% and slightly ahead of the prior five-year average of 82%. North Carolina is the first among the top 18 production states to reach 100% completion, with Texas (92%) and Nebraska (91%) following close behind.

More than half (58%) of this season’s corn crop is now emerged, up from 40% a week ago. That’s moderately behind 2023’s pace of 66% but matches the prior five-year average.

Soybean plantings moved from 52% a week ago up to 68% as of May 26. That’s noticeably below 2023’s pace of 78% but still five points better than the prior five-year average of 63%. Mississippi (92%) and Arkansas (88%) are leading the way among the top 18 production states so far.

Soybean emergence improved from 26% last week up to 39% through Sunday. That’s moderately below 2023’s pace of 50% but still modestly ahead of the prior five-year average of 36%.

Planting progress for some southern row crops continues to move forward, meantime, including:

Cotton = 59% (up from 44% last week)

Rice = 96% (up from 92% last week)

Peanuts = 67% (up from 54% last week)

Winter wheat quality ratings shifted one point lower last week, with 48% of the crop in good-to-excellent condition through May 26. Analysts were expecting ratings to hold steady this past week. Another 33% of the crop is rated fair (unchanged from last week), with the remaining 19% rated poor or very poor (up one point from last week).

Physiologically, 77% of the crop is now headed, compared to 69% in the prior week. That leaves this season’s crop trending ahead of 2023’s pace of 69% and the prior five-year average of 69%.

Spring wheat plantings progressed from 79% a week ago up to 88% through Sunday. That’s faster than both 2023’s pace of 79% and the prior five-year average of 81%.

Click here for more data from the latest USDA crop progress report, including other regional crop planting updates, plus a state-by-state look at topsoil moisture, days suitable for fieldwork and more.