plant24: A tale of two strategies among father, son

Matt and Tanner Hogue, a father-son farming duo from Terry County, Texas, communicate daily, share equipment, and aim to farm sustainably, but their approach to the 2024 planting season looks quite different.

Tanner is planting 120 acres of peanuts, while Matt is not planting any. Both are planning on another dry year. While peanuts can thrive in Terry County, they aren’t exactly known to be a drought-friendly crop.

Talking it over: With some recent rains, Tanner and Matt Hogue evaluate each field to determine what to do next. Depending on when the crop was planted and how much rain it received, each one may require a different approach. (Photo by Laurie Martin)

For this reason, Tanner is trying a new variety, one he says is still in the trial stage on his farm. He won’t plant his peanuts until mid-June, choosing a fast-maturing Valencia variety that matures in 110 days.

“In 2023, I lost a cotton crop to a hailstorm,” Tanner said. “It was almost too late to plant milo, but I could still get a contract on peanuts. This variety hasn’t been around very long, so I just kind of rolled the dice and planted the peanuts late. I learned I could stretch my water and still make about 4,000 pounds with this variety.”

Formerly, he had planted peanuts in May, before planting cotton. But with this new method, he’s able to irrigate 30 to 40 days less than other years, while still yielding enough to cover his input costs plus some.

“This year I’m going to try it again,” Tanner said. “Now, whether it works again… I don’t know. It might have just been a one-year fluke.”

On the other side…

Not even three miles as the crow flies, Matt is not planting peanuts. He is forecasting a dry summer. To make peanuts fit into his rotation, he needs at least 17 inches of rain, the average rainfall annual for the area, according to the South Plains Underground Water Conservation District.

“The last year I planted peanuts was 2022,” Matt said. “It was dry year. We watered peanuts from April 10 to October 10, which is a lot of water to put on a crop. They yielded really well, but I ended up with a lot of digger loss because of extra-large kernels.”

Matt Hogue, Terry County, Texas (Photo by Laurie Martin)

Matt said even though the cash flow still ended up working out, it was disappointing to see so many peanuts on the ground since he had put so much water on them. That was when he decided peanuts aren’t a great fit great in his operation.

“My irrigation water has steadily declined for years,” Matt said. “It’s gotten to the point that half a circle dedicated to peanuts is all I can do.”

Matt believes rotation is good for putting nitrogen back into the soil. However, with only three circles with adequate water for peanuts, he is also concerned about keeping disease at bay. But he’s watching Tanner’s trial-stage strategy with interest.

“If we were to establish a crop of cotton and then weather took it out,” Matt said, “I would be game to go with some short-season peanuts. It is a better cash-flow crop than grain sorghum.”

But he joked that he prefers Tanner try it out another year or two first.

Old men, new technology

Tanner’s played an active role on his dad’s farm since high school. He watched his dad integrate new technologies into his operation, such as genetically modified seed varieties, updated chemicals, GPS guidance systems, and more.

Now, these same technologies have helped both of their farms become more sustainable and profitable. Matt said in some areas they plant 10% of the seed per acre than what he grew up planting.

“We are producing just as much or more, and the quality is better,” Matt said. “The new technology, like seed varieties and satellite systems, has been a great benefit to the producer.”

Tanner laughed as he brought up how he recently purchased a new guidance system that is tricky for an old guy to learn.

“I thought it was going to be great,” Tanner said. “But really, I just figured out that now I’m now the old guy who can’t figure it out.”

But even with that realization, they both try new things, which Matt said makes them great resources for each other.

“We both bring new strategies and ideas to the farm,” Matt said. “Some things I try. Some things he tries. Sometimes they work out. Sometimes they don’t. For example, this past year we both tried a seed variety. Tanner’s got hailed out, but mine didn’t. We were still able to see how it performed and plan for the upcoming years.”

Planning the year

As any farmer knows, trying to plan for the upcoming year brings a lot of anxiety. No one can truly know what the weather will do. Bringing 40-plus years of farming experience to the duo, Matt admitted that 2024 doesn’t look very favorable, but there is still hope for it to turn around.

“I’ve been in this same situation on this exact day, and we ended up with a really good crop that year,” Matt said. “But then, I’ve also been here in this same situation and ended up with virtually nothing. So, it can change.”

Matt and Tanner agree managing moisture is the most important consideration when it comes to planning. Both utilize wheat cover crops and minimal till strategies to help hold the sporadic rainfall that may fall on their land. Some of their farms haven’t been deep-tilled in over 10 years.

Tanner plants his peanuts into wheat cover, which is not the norm in his region. Most producers break and pack the ground beforehand.

Prepping to plant cotton: Tanner Hogue, Terry County, Texas (Photo by Laurie Martin)

“I’ve been planting my peanuts in cover for 5 or 6 years,” Tanner said. “I’ve found that I can make just the same amount of yields without having to make many trips across the field. I may have to do one more hoeing, but as long as I can keep the digger in the ground and plant them into cover, I think I’m better off.”

Patience is a close second in the Hogue’s planning strategy. Both agree, farming is about caring for the land to ensure there is something to pass on to their children. Tanner said something he has learned from watching his dad is not to be in a hurry and look at the bigger picture rather than just money.

“You’ve got to be very patient – with yourself, with your employees, with weather, and with God,” Matt said. “It comes when He’s ready.”