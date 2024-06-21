Peanut shellers hire new lead

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Albany, Ga., APSA represents nine active shelling members and 165 associate members throughout the U.S. and abroad.

June 21, 2024

Peanuts run through a shelling plant.Brad Haire

Chris Chammoun is the new executive director of the American Peanut Shellers Association.

Chammoun will lead efforts to expand the organization’s programs, while growing and strengthening its membership base. Chammoun will also oversee the implementation of the association’s recent three-year strategic plan, paving the way for transformative growth and operational success.

As the executive director, he will also be president of The Peanut Institute and The Peanut Institute Foundation. Founded in 1996, The Peanut Institute is a non-profit organization that supports nutrition research and develops educational programs to encourage healthful lifestyles that include peanuts and peanut products.

ChrisChammoun2017-a.jpg

Chris Chammoun. Photo courtesy of APSA.

“I’m very excited about carrying on the great work of this institution and leading the shelling industry through future opportunities and challenges. I’m also eager to bring my expertise to The Peanut Institute and The Peanut Institute Foundation. Having worked with many agribusinesses in the economic development space, I’ve seen firsthand how research and innovation can grow an industry beyond expectations. I look forward to working with the staff, board and our industry partners to ensure the future of the peanut industry,” said Chammoun, in a June 20 statement from ASPA.

Previously, Chammoun worked with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, where he served as Director of AgTech at the Georgia Center of Innovation.

“I am so excited that Chris Chammoun has agreed to serve as American Peanut Shellers Association’s next executive director. His education and background in agribusiness and markets, along with his economic development experience, provide the prefect blend in leading both American Peanut Shellers Association and The Peanut Institute into the future.  I think Chris is going to do a terrific job and be a valuable asset not only for the membership of American Peanut Shellers Association but for the entire peanut industry,” said Charles Birdsong, APSA board chair, in the APSA statement.

