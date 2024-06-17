Handling ALS resistance in peanuts

The 2024 peanut season in Georgia has been interesting to say the least. Depending upon the location, many growers had to delay planting, or delay replanting in some fields, due to the unusually wet weather. From April 1 to June 1 at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus, 14.25 inches of rainfall occurred. Historical rainfall for this period at this location is 6.86 inches.

Because of these delays, peanut growers are now in the time frame when a postemergence (POST) herbicide needs to be applied. Cadre is one of the most widely used POST herbicides in peanuts. Despite its rotation issues with crops such as cotton or watermelons, Cadre is used on approximately 60% of the Georgia peanut crop.

Cadre is a broad-spectrum herbicide that can provide control of both annual grasses when very small and broadleaf weeds. Historically, Cadre has been the go-to-herbicide for the control of troublesome peanut weeds such as yellow/purple nutsedge and sicklepod.

What about Palmer amaranth?

When Cadre was first introduced in 1996, it was very effective on Palmer amaranth. In 2000, I got a telephone call from legendary Burke County University of Georgia Extension agent Richard McDaniel about a population of Palmer amaranth that might be resistant to Cadre.

After a field visit, seed collections and greenhouse work by Dr. Bill Vencill, ALS-resistance was confirmed. A quick reminder that the over-use of any herbicide mode of action will result in the evolution of resistance. (Sadly, Richard passed away in 2016. One of the finest people to ever walk this Earth.)

Since that original confirmation of ALS-resistance in Palmer amaranth in 2000, there is no doubt in my mind that it has increased throughout Georgia. Consequently, growers who will be applying Cadre in peanut fields where Palmer amaranth is present, must add either Cobra or Ultra Blazer to the tank (Figure 1).

By Eric Prostko

If you have ALS-resistant Palmer amaranth in the field and do not add Cobra or Ultra Blazer to the mix, by the time you figure this out, the pigweed will be TOO BIG! Through my secret underground spy network, I recently learned that the price of Cobra has dropped by around 68%, so it is now much more competitive with Ultra Blazer.

Growers who choose not to use Cadre should be able to do a reasonable job controlling most weeds. However, neither Cobra nor Ultra Blazer are very effective on the nutsedges and sicklepod. Also, Cobra and Ultra Blazer should not be applied from 60-75 DAP due to injury concerns that can result in yield losses.

You also noticed in Figure 1 that I included Butyrac 200 (2,4-DB) and Dual Magnum in these treatments. Butyrac provides some additional punching power for broadleaf weeds such as sicklepod. Adding a Group 15 herbicide (Dual Magnum, Outlook, Warrant, Zidua) will improve the residual control of annual grasses and Palmer amaranth. Don’t forget to add a NIS (0.25% v/v) if Warrant or Zidua are used.

ALS-resistance was confirmed in Palmer amaranth way back in 2000 through the observations of a great county Extension who was backed up with some solid science. ALS-resistance in Palmer amaranth is a problem for sure, but there are also answers.

As always, good weed hunting!

Prostko is a University of Georgia Extension weed specialist.