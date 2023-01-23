By Georgia Peanut Commission

Attendees were able to fine-tune their farming operations with information gained at the 46th annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show and Conference Jan. 19 at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center in Tifton, Ga. The show is sponsored by the Georgia Peanut Commission.

The one-day show offered farmers a chance to view the products and services of 100 exhibitors and education opportunities. The University of Georgia Peanut Team presented an educational peanut production seminar focusing on the impact of weather on peanut growth and development, disease management, challenges in fertility and peanut sustainability. An industry seed seminar was held, which highlighted peanut varieties available for 2023.

The Georgia Peanut Commission installed the seventh recipient into the Georgia Peanut Hall of Fame by inducting Sonny Perdue, chancellor of the University System of Georgia. A portrait of Perdue, unveiled at the Georgia Peanut Farm Show, will be displayed at the GPC headquarters in Tifton, Ga.

Prior to becoming chancellor, Perdue was the 31st Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) from 2017 to 2021. He also served two terms as the governor of Georgia, from 2003 to 2011, and was a member of the Georgia Senate from 1991 to 2001, where he chaired the Senate Higher Education Committee and eventually became Senate President Pro Tem.

Additionally, the Georgia Peanut Commission presented awards to individuals and businesses for their service to the peanut industry and promotion of peanuts across the United States. The award recipients include Distinguished Service Award – Gary Black, former Georgia Agriculture Commissioner; Research and Education Award –

Calvin Perry, retired superintendent of the University of Georgia’s C.M. Stripling Irrigation Research Park, and the University of Georgia Peanut Team; Innovator Award to William D. Branch, peanut breeder at the University of Georgia; Promotion Award to Bob Parker, president of the National Peanut Board; Media Award – Peanut Farm Market News; and the Georgia Peanut Special Award to Darlene Cowart, vice president of Food Safety and Quality with Birdsong Peanuts.

The Outstanding Georgia Young Peanut Farmer Award, sponsored by the Georgia Peanut Commission and BASF, was presented to Adam Curles, Camilla, Ga. The award is presented to one Georgia peanut farmer based upon the applicant’s overall farm operation; environmental and stewardship practices; and leadership and community service activities. Curles, a fifth-generation farmer, grows peanuts, cotton and corn. Curles strives to utilize innovative stewardship practices on the farm to reduce his carbon footprint and water usage. He is also active within a number of community and agriculture organizations within his county and across the state of Georgia.

In addition to the Outstanding Georgia Young Peanut Farmer Award, the Georgia Peanut Commission and Agri Supply presented the Outstanding Georgia Peanut Farmers of the Year Award to individuals representing each of the commission’s five districts. The GPC board members started this award to honor farmers who have the passion, diligence, leadership and desire to see the peanut industry in the state of Georgia continue to be the highest quality. Winners include District 1 – St. Elmo Harrison, Whigham; District 2 – Armond Morris, Tifton; District 3 – Lamar Black, Millen; District 4 – Barry Martin, Hawkinsville; and District 5 – Jack Miller, Leslie. These farmers received a sign to display at their farm and gift cards from Agri Supply and the Georgia Peanut Commission.