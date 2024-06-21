South West Farm Press Logo

Father, son share farming ideas, resources

Whether they're managing their individual farms or their joint acres, Matt and Tanner Hogue work together. 'It’s a ‘Where did it rain? What needs to be done today?’ partnership.'

Laurie Martin, Freelancer

June 21, 2024

Tanner and Matt Hogue

Tanner Hogue farms with his dad Matt Hogue in Terry County, Texas. Whether on their individual farms or land they farm together, it's a joint effort. Laurie Martin

Tanner and Matt Hogue, Terry County, Texas, have separate operations with some land they work together. Moisture management is a high priority across all their acres.

Laurie Martin

Matt Hogue: With more than 40 years of experience, cotton is Matt's go-to crop. He also plants wheat and grain sorghum, with the occasional peanut rotation.

Laurie Martin

Tanner Hogue grows cotton, wheat, peanuts, and sorghum. He's planting his peanuts in mid-June this year after having success with this accidental strategy in 2023.

Laurie Martin

Matt Hogue returns the sprayer to Tanner’s shop after spraying. This year Tanner is planting 120 acres of short-season peanuts, while Matt is not planting any. Both are concerned about another dry year but approaching it differently.

Laurie Martin

Matt Hogue dry plants cotton seed in hopes that the weather will turn around and it begins to rain.

Checking things over before heading to the field. Due to another dry forecast and the region's declining irrigation water, peanuts are no longer a fit for Matt Hogue's operation.

Laurie Martin

Talking things over: Both Matt and Tanner Hogue are planting cotton this year, but Tanner is also experimenting with a short-season peanut variety.

Laurie Martin

Tanner Hogue helps fill planter boxes. This is his second year to plant a new variety of fast-maturing Valencia peanuts. Typically, he plants his peanuts in May. He didn't start planting these until June 14.

Laurie Martin

Accidental success: Tanner Hogue first planted the short-season Valencia's last year following a hail storm that destroyed his cotton.

Laurie Martin

Tanner Hogue watches as the planter runs. He says this year is will be another trial run with the new variety. "It might have just been a one-year fluke.”

Laurie Martin

Kicking up some dust: The short-season Valencias mature in 110 days and require 30 to 40 fewer days of irrigation than those planted in May.

Laurie Martin

No matter the strategy or crop, Tanner and Matt Hogue are thankful they get to do it together.

Laurie Martin

Tanner Hogue’s love for farming began earlier than he can remember. “When I was a kid, I would be mad if my dad left me at the house," he recalls.

Today, he farms with his dad, Matt Hogue, in Terry County, Texas. They have separate operations with some land they work together in the eastern part of the county. They primarily farm cotton, along with rotating crops such as wheat, grain sorghum, and peanuts, where they have the water.

laurie-martin-hogues-peanuts-26.jpg

Son/father duo: Tanner and Matt Hogue, Terry County, Texas. (Photo by Laurie Martin)

Father and son usually share equipment across their irrigated and shared land but try to minimize overlap when it comes to dryland. They are in constant communication, especially during planting and harvest.

“We are on the phone two or three times a day,” Tanner said. “If I’m caught up and he needs help, then we go over there. If I need help, and he’s caught up, then he comes over here. It’s not a ‘I need to do mine, then we will go do yours.’ It’s a ‘Where did it rain? What needs to be done today?’ partnership.”

Their working relationship allows them to bounce ideas back and forth, benefiting both operations. Matt choked up as he discussed how good it’s been to have Tanner in the mix.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs, but it’s usually positive in the end,” Matt said. "I think it’s been really good for us both.”

Tanner admits he’s learned a lot just from watching his dad. He’s a great example of someone who listens more than he talks.

“I have learned don’t be in a hurry; just be steady and get it done,” Tanner said. “We aren’t out here to get rich. It’s about having something to leave to your kids. I hope my kids enjoy being out here as much as I did as a kid. I hope they care for the farm and love the land as much as we have.”

Take a look at this gallery to learn more about the Hogues' 2024 planting season, which looks a little different on each operation. (If viewing the gallery on a mobile, the captions appear below the ads.)

About the Author(s)

Laurie Martin

Laurie Martin

Freelancer

