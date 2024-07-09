Farm Press announces 2024 Peanut Efficiency Award winners

For a quarter of a century, Farm Press has honored U.S. peanut producers with the Peanut Efficiency Award, recognizing top farmers for high yields and regenerative growing practices.

This year, Farm Press is proud to announce its 25th class:

Upper Southeast - Springhill Farms Partnership (Brad, Kevin and Drew Monahan) Waverly, Va.

Lower Southeast - Shannon Nixon, Baker, Fla.

Midsouth - Drew and Milton Parrish, Lexington, Miss.

Southwest - Jesse Dyck, Denver City, Texas.

“The Peanut Efficiency Award is based on production proficiency, honoring growers who produce the highest yields by using inputs wisely,” says Farm Progress Senior Content Director Brad Haire. "The awards are determined based on the producer’s entire peanut operation rather than an individual farm or small plots, and the data submitted is kept confidential."

The award also highlights what growers are doing to support the industry’s sustainability message, along with an education mission, detailing how each grower produces peanuts.

The 2024 PEA class notes timeliness, crop rotation, experimentation and planting what can be efficiently managed as some of the keys to their production success. They’re also focused on conserving their resources, whether that’s moisture or other crop inputs, while also increasing soil health.

National Peanut Research Lab

Each PEA winner submitted data about their operation, including production costs on irrigated and non-irrigated peanut acres. The data was then calculated by Marshall Lamb, research director for the National Peanut Research Laboratory and primary PEA program advisor.

“The elements of production cost and price are equally important factors in our evaluation of nominees,” Lamb says. “Marketing expertise definitely has given an edge to recent winners of the award.”

Winners

The winners are selected from the following peanut-producing states in each region:

The Lower Southeast Region, including Alabama, Georgia and Florida

The Upper Southeast Region, including North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The Delta Region, including Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and Missouri.

The Southwest Region, including Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.

The 2024 winners will be recognized July 19 at the Farm Press PEA Breakfast held in conjunction with the Southern Peanut Growers conference in Savannah, Ga.

Details about the production practices of each winner will also be featured throughout this week. Click through this gallery to learn more about each winner and the date on which their feature article will be published.