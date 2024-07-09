Farm Press announces 2024 Peanut Efficiency Award winners

July 8, 2024
Slate Canon
Shannon Nixon grows 800 acres of soybeans and peanuts around Baker, Fla., known for intense rainfall, flash droughts, tropical storms and good dirt with strong production potential.
Nixon knows his peanut-soybean crop rotation isn’t conventional. The system has been a sound economic decision, so far. He shoots for at least a 5,000-pound per acre average. Last year, he averaged 5,617 on 301 acres of non-irrigated peanuts.
A decade ago, he began ‘experimenting’ with a soybean and peanut rotation. Four years ago, after quitting cotton, he began fully rotating soybeans with his peanuts. The primary focus is moving the least amount of dirt, along with season-long precision timing.
“Some may hear how we do things and shake their heads. Some already do. And we don’t claim to have all the answers, or any answers really. But let me put it this way, we had to change how we did things on our farm to remain in business,” Nixon said.
For the Monahan family of Sussex County, a team approach to management, a good rotation program, and not planting more peanuts than they can handle are keys to their peanut efficiency.
Kevin Monahan farms in partnership with his sons Drew and Brad and cousin E.T. Drewry. They farm under the name Springhill Farms Partnership on land in Surry and Sussex Counties. The family is the 2024 Peanut Efficiency Award winner for the Upper Southeast.
Last year, they planted 271 acres of peanuts with an average yield of 5,403 pounds per acre. This year, the family planted 260 acres of the Virginia-type varieties Bailey II, Emery, and Wynne. The family also grows cotton, corn, and soybeans on their 3,500 acres.
“We stretch our rotation out as far as we can: four years, five years, six years, and sometimes longer than that. That’s helped the production of peanuts and reduce disease issues,” Kevin says.
Being timely with leafspot and fungicide applications is key to the family’s production success. They hire a scout to scout their peanuts for diseases and usually spray for diseases every two weeks, depending on the weather and how much rain they have received since the previous spray.
Drew and Milton Parrish farm 685 acres of peanuts just east of Tchula, where the Mississippi Delta nestles into the hill country of Holmes County. They have found a niche for peanuts on traditional cotton, corn and soybean farmland.
“Everywhere we grow peanuts is next to the bluff line,” Drew said. It is the best land to grow peanuts — where the creeks have washed out the sand from the hills.
Each year they fix everything in their crop budget based on where they will rotate in their peanuts.
This season they will have roughly 5,000 acres of corn and soybeans, including their peanuts. They have been on the original farm for four generations and have farmed in the Delta, as well as up on the bluff.
“My dad grew up right here,” Milton said. Milton began farming in the hills in 1975, but noted that if a hill farmer could make it on the bluff, it would be a piece of cake down in the Delta.
In 1986 Milton rented a place in the Delta and began accumulating land and growing cotton, soybeans and corn. He grew his first crop of peanuts in 2008. Drew joined him on the farm in 2015 after working in tech development at Monsanto for seven years.
All of their peanut ground lies adjacent to the bluffs in the light soil washed out from the hills. The soil is suitable for good grades and excellent yields.
When it comes to growing peanuts, Jesse Dyck says you can’t be afraid to spend money. “You’ve got to be willing to stick it in to get it back out.”
Timing of those inputs is also pivotal, he says.
Dyck produces Emery peanuts with his father Dave in the sandy but prime peanut soils of Denver City, Texas, and adjoining Lea County, N.M. He also farms independently about 220 miles east of Denver City in Munday.
Last year, despite little rainfall and consecutive weeks of triple-digit temperatures, Dyck’s farms yielded about 4,500 to 5,000 pounds per acre with some fields averaging as high as 5,800 pounds. His Munday farms averaged about 4,400 pounds per acre.
Experimentation plays a big role in his management. Rather than trust what a peanut product promises, he and his father first test it.
Limited irrigation is a challenge, so Jesse’s cutting back on planted acres. He grows primarily conventional peanuts but he’s experimenting with organics this year.
Family plays an instrumental role in his success but also in overcoming farming’s challenges. Along with his wife Joanna and two kids, Nolan and Emersyn, his partnership with his dad and mom, Tina, is vital.
For a quarter of a century, Farm Press has honored U.S. peanut producers with the Peanut Efficiency Award, recognizing top farmers for high yields and regenerative growing practices.
This year, Farm Press is proud to announce its 25th class:
Upper Southeast - Springhill Farms Partnership (Brad, Kevin and Drew Monahan) Waverly, Va.
Lower Southeast - Shannon Nixon, Baker, Fla.
Midsouth - Drew and Milton Parrish, Lexington, Miss.
Southwest - Jesse Dyck, Denver City, Texas.
“The Peanut Efficiency Award is based on production proficiency, honoring growers who produce the highest yields by using inputs wisely,” says Farm Progress Senior Content Director Brad Haire. "The awards are determined based on the producer’s entire peanut operation rather than an individual farm or small plots, and the data submitted is kept confidential."
The award also highlights what growers are doing to support the industry’s sustainability message, along with an education mission, detailing how each grower produces peanuts.
The 2024 PEA class notes timeliness, crop rotation, experimentation and planting what can be efficiently managed as some of the keys to their production success. They’re also focused on conserving their resources, whether that’s moisture or other crop inputs, while also increasing soil health.
National Peanut Research Lab
Each PEA winner submitted data about their operation, including production costs on irrigated and non-irrigated peanut acres. The data was then calculated by Marshall Lamb, research director for the National Peanut Research Laboratory and primary PEA program advisor.
“The elements of production cost and price are equally important factors in our evaluation of nominees,” Lamb says. “Marketing expertise definitely has given an edge to recent winners of the award.”
Winners
The winners are selected from the following peanut-producing states in each region:
The Lower Southeast Region, including Alabama, Georgia and Florida
The Upper Southeast Region, including North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.
The Delta Region, including Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and Missouri.
The Southwest Region, including Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.
The 2024 winners will be recognized July 19 at the Farm Press PEA Breakfast held in conjunction with the Southern Peanut Growers conference in Savannah, Ga.
Details about the production practices of each winner will also be featured throughout this week. Click through this gallery to learn more about each winner and the date on which their feature article will be published.
