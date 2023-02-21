Test-drive an electric tractor

February 21, 2023
Electric-powered farm machines are here. So, if you are in the market for a machine, or are just curious about how they work, don’t miss a special ride-and-drive opportunity available at this year’s New York Farm Show.
Head over to the Horticultural Building and visit Solectrac for a chance to ride the e25G all-electric tractor. The 25-hp, four-wheel-drive tractor can run up to six hours on a full charge. It is great for small farms, or for light jobs on the farm.
It accepts all Category 1N/1 540 PTO implements, and it has position and draft control, standard rear hydraulic remote and a 1,300-pound-capacity front loader. Turf and industrial tires and backhoe are now available. The battery can be charged in eight hours from a 220-volt charger, or in 12 hours from a 120-volt charger.
“Customers will be able to operate indoors — no emissions, very little noise,” says Martha Hennigan, director of sales operations and marketing for Solectrac. “We’ll be in the Horticulture Building with a somewhat larger space that will allow us to move units a small distance and safely operate.”
New York Farm Show will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23-25 at the New York State Fairgrounds. Get free tickets from a participating Northeast Equipment Dealer Association member. Otherwise, admission is $5 at the door. Visitors younger than 18 are free.
About the Author(s)
Editor, American Agriculturist
Chris Torres, editor of American Agriculturist, previously worked at Lancaster Farming, where he started in 2006 as a staff writer and later became regional editor. Torres is a seven-time winner of the Keystone Press Awards, handed out by the Pennsylvania Press Association, and he is a Pennsylvania State University graduate.
Torres says he wants American Agriculturist to be farmers' "go-to product, continuing the legacy and high standard (former American Agriculturist editor) John Vogel has set." Torres succeeds Vogel, who retired after 47 years with Farm Progress and its related publications.
"The news business is a challenging job," Torres says. "It makes you think outside your small box, and you have to formulate what the reader wants to see from the overall product. It's rewarding to see a nice product in the end."
Torres' family is based in Lebanon County, Pa. His wife grew up on a small farm in Berks County, Pa., where they raised corn, soybeans, feeder cattle and more. Torres and his wife are parents to three young boys.
