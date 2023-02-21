Test-drive an electric tractor

Electric-powered farm machines are here. So, if you are in the market for a machine, or are just curious about how they work, don’t miss a special ride-and-drive opportunity available at this year’s New York Farm Show.

Head over to the Horticultural Building and visit Solectrac for a chance to ride the e25G all-electric tractor. The 25-hp, four-wheel-drive tractor can run up to six hours on a full charge. It is great for small farms, or for light jobs on the farm.

It accepts all Category 1N/1 540 PTO implements, and it has position and draft control, standard rear hydraulic remote and a 1,300-pound-capacity front loader. Turf and industrial tires and backhoe are now available. The battery can be charged in eight hours from a 220-volt charger, or in 12 hours from a 120-volt charger.

“Customers will be able to operate indoors — no emissions, very little noise,” says Martha Hennigan, director of sales operations and marketing for Solectrac. “We’ll be in the Horticulture Building with a somewhat larger space that will allow us to move units a small distance and safely operate.”

New York Farm Show will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23-25 at the New York State Fairgrounds. Get free tickets from a participating Northeast Equipment Dealer Association member. Otherwise, admission is $5 at the door. Visitors younger than 18 are free.