See history at Witter Agricultural Museum

The Daniel Parrish Witter Agricultural Museum at the New York State Fairgrounds will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day of the New York Farm Show.

The Witter museum is located between the Expo Center and the Dairy Building. Admission is free to all New York Farm Show attendees.

The Witter museum, built in 1928, celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2018. The museum contains many displays and exhibits, as well as actual demonstrators. Subjects include weaving, broom making, woodworking, spinning, hops, basket making, sewing, quilting, dairy, apples and much more.

“The New York State Fair was started by and originally operated by the New York State Agricultural Society, so we have begun researching and documenting the former presidents of the ag society in a new work-in-progress exhibit in the Memorial Room at the Witter,” says Roger Thomas, vice president and board member of Friends of the Daniel Parrish Witter Agricultural Museum. “2022 brought a fresh coat of paint to the floors in the Witter, and we look forward to welcoming the 2023 New York Farm Show attendees.”

The museum houses a wide array of antique farming artifacts and tells the history of agriculture in New York state. One of the highlights is an authentic 1810 log cabin that was moved to this location from a farm in Schoharie County in 1928.

Stop by for a visit down memory lane as you enjoy all that NYFS has to offer.

Source: NYFS