Consign toys to benefit ag students

January 18, 2023
Don’t miss the Bob Watson New York State FFA Alumni and Supporters Toy Auction at 5 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Martha Eddy Room of the Arts and Home Center.
Proceeds from this year’s auction will support a scholarship fund for students pursuing a career in agriculture and agricultural education. This tradition was started by Bob Watson, a former ag educator from Lafayette, N.Y., and a longtime president of the New York FFA Alumni Association.
Toy consignors can start bringing items at 2 p.m. on the day of the auction.
Those who can’t make the show and would like to donate or consign items for sale can email Roger Barkman at [email protected]
Source: NYFS
