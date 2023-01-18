New York Farm Show
Consign toys to benefit ag students

The Bob Watson New York State FFA Alumni and Supporters Toy Auction will be Feb. 24.

January 18, 2023

bidders take a look at toys for auction
CONSIGN TOYS: Toy consignors can start bringing their toys at 2 p.m. on the day of the auction. Farm Progress photo

Don’t miss the Bob Watson New York State FFA Alumni and Supporters Toy Auction at 5 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Martha Eddy Room of the Arts and Home Center.

Proceeds from this year’s auction will support a scholarship fund for students pursuing a career in agriculture and agricultural education. This tradition was started by Bob Watson, a former ag educator from Lafayette, N.Y., and a longtime president of the New York FFA Alumni Association.

Toy consignors can start bringing items at 2 p.m. on the day of the auction.

Those who can’t make the show and would like to donate or consign items for sale can email Roger Barkman at [email protected]

Source: NYFS

