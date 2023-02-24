American Agriculturist Logo

Best of 2023 New York Farm Show

Did you miss the fun in Syracuse? Here are some highlights from this year’s show.

Chris Torres

February 28, 2023

10 Slides
the Exposition Center floor filled with large machinery at the New York State Fairgrounds during the New York Farm Show

Photos by Chris Torres

Thousands of people visited this year’s New York Farm Show at the New York State Fairgrounds. The show featured dozens of new products for farmers to see, beef and forestry educational seminars, the annual Bob Watson New York State FFA Alumni and Supporters Toy Auction, and much more.

More than 300 people entered this year’s American Agriculturist gift card giveaway. Winners will be announced next week.

And there was an electric tractor ride-and-drive put on by Solectrac, drawing dozens of visitors each day.

Miss the fun in Syracuse? Click through the slideshow to see some of this year’s highlights.

About the Author(s)

Chris Torres

Chris Torres

Editor, American Agriculturist

Chris Torres, editor of American Agriculturist, previously worked at Lancaster Farming, where he started in 2006 as a staff writer and later became regional editor. Torres is a seven-time winner of the Keystone Press Awards, handed out by the Pennsylvania Press Association, and he is a Pennsylvania State University graduate.

Torres says he wants American Agriculturist to be farmers' "go-to product, continuing the legacy and high standard (former American Agriculturist editor) John Vogel has set." Torres succeeds Vogel, who retired after 47 years with Farm Progress and its related publications.

"The news business is a challenging job," Torres says. "It makes you think outside your small box, and you have to formulate what the reader wants to see from the overall product. It's rewarding to see a nice product in the end."

Torres' family is based in Lebanon County, Pa. His wife grew up on a small farm in Berks County, Pa., where they raised corn, soybeans, feeder cattle and more. Torres and his wife are parents to three young boys.

Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE