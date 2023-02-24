Best of 2023 New York Farm Show

Thousands of people visited this year’s New York Farm Show at the New York State Fairgrounds. The show featured dozens of new products for farmers to see, beef and forestry educational seminars, the annual Bob Watson New York State FFA Alumni and Supporters Toy Auction, and much more.

More than 300 people entered this year’s American Agriculturist gift card giveaway. Winners will be announced next week.

And there was an electric tractor ride-and-drive put on by Solectrac, drawing dozens of visitors each day.

Miss the fun in Syracuse? Click through the slideshow to see some of this year’s highlights.