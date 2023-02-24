Best of 2023 New York Farm Show

February 28, 2023
Photos by Chris Torres
Thousands of people visited this year’s New York Farm Show at the New York State Fairgrounds. The show featured dozens of new products for farmers to see, beef and forestry educational seminars, the annual Bob Watson New York State FFA Alumni and Supporters Toy Auction, and much more.
More than 300 people entered this year’s American Agriculturist gift card giveaway. Winners will be announced next week.
And there was an electric tractor ride-and-drive put on by Solectrac, drawing dozens of visitors each day.
Miss the fun in Syracuse? Click through the slideshow to see some of this year’s highlights.
About the Author(s)
Editor, American Agriculturist
Chris Torres, editor of American Agriculturist, previously worked at Lancaster Farming, where he started in 2006 as a staff writer and later became regional editor. Torres is a seven-time winner of the Keystone Press Awards, handed out by the Pennsylvania Press Association, and he is a Pennsylvania State University graduate.
Torres says he wants American Agriculturist to be farmers' "go-to product, continuing the legacy and high standard (former American Agriculturist editor) John Vogel has set." Torres succeeds Vogel, who retired after 47 years with Farm Progress and its related publications.
"The news business is a challenging job," Torres says. "It makes you think outside your small box, and you have to formulate what the reader wants to see from the overall product. It's rewarding to see a nice product in the end."
Torres' family is based in Lebanon County, Pa. His wife grew up on a small farm in Berks County, Pa., where they raised corn, soybeans, feeder cattle and more. Torres and his wife are parents to three young boys.
You May Also Like
Get help understanding herbicide resistanceFeb 24, 2023
Spring rally mood darkensFeb 24, 2023
Case IH rolls out range of new productsFeb 24, 2023
U.S. beef cattle inventory lowest since 1962Feb 22, 2023
Maryland custom rates show big increasesFeb 27, 2023
Head to the top of the beef classFeb 27, 2023
From farm kid to Farm Progress staff writerFeb 27, 2023