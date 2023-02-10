Machines, calf supplements and stylish overalls

Whether you’re looking for a new feed mixer, a brand-new baler or some calf nutrition supplements for your dairy, New York Farm Show has you covered.

More than two dozen new products will be waiting for you in Syracuse, including the McHale Fusion 4 Plus baler; a new high-pressure pump by Puck; the T7270 Ag-Bagger by RCI; and the Sgariboldi Kodiak 40/2 feed mixer.

Click on the slideshow to see what new machines, calf supplements and even stylish overalls will be available at this year’s show. And remember, New York Farm Show will be held Feb. 23-25 at the New York Fairgrounds in Syracuse.