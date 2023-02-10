New York Farm ShowFarming Equipment
Machines, calf supplements and stylish overalls

Here is our third new product preview for New York Farm Show.

Chris Torres

February 13, 2023

McHale Fusion 4 Plus baler/wrapper

Whether you’re looking for a new feed mixer, a brand-new baler or some calf nutrition supplements for your dairy, New York Farm Show has you covered.

More than two dozen new products will be waiting for you in Syracuse, including the McHale Fusion 4 Plus baler; a new high-pressure pump by Puck; the T7270 Ag-Bagger by RCI; and the Sgariboldi Kodiak 40/2 feed mixer.

Click on the slideshow to see what new machines, calf supplements and even stylish overalls will be available at this year’s show. And remember, New York Farm Show will be held Feb. 23-25 at the New York Fairgrounds in Syracuse.

About the Author(s)

Chris Torres

Chris Torres

Editor, American Agriculturist

Chris Torres, editor of American Agriculturist, previously worked at Lancaster Farming, where he started in 2006 as a staff writer and later became regional editor. Torres is a seven-time winner of the Keystone Press Awards, handed out by the Pennsylvania Press Association, and he is a Pennsylvania State University graduate.

Torres says he wants American Agriculturist to be farmers' "go-to product, continuing the legacy and high standard (former American Agriculturist editor) John Vogel has set." Torres succeeds Vogel, who retired after 47 years with Farm Progress and its related publications.

"The news business is a challenging job," Torres says. "It makes you think outside your small box, and you have to formulate what the reader wants to see from the overall product. It's rewarding to see a nice product in the end."

Torres' family is based in Lebanon County, Pa. His wife grew up on a small farm in Berks County, Pa., where they raised corn, soybeans, feeder cattle and more. Torres and his wife are parents to three young boys.

