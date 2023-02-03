More than two dozen new products will be featured at this year’s New York Farm Show in Syracuse.

And if you’re looking for something specific for your dairy barn, this is the place to be.

Check out new barn rubber flooring from Agri-Diamond, new LED barn lighting by Overdrive Lighting, the Core Cool system by Sun North Systems and the Orbi-Feed robotic feed pusher by Valmetal.

Click on the slideshow to see all the new items for your dairy barn. And remember, New York Farm Show will be Feb. 23-25 at the New York Fairgrounds in Syracuse.