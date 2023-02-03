February 6, 2023
More than two dozen new products will be featured at this year’s New York Farm Show in Syracuse.
And if you’re looking for something specific for your dairy barn, this is the place to be.
Check out new barn rubber flooring from Agri-Diamond, new LED barn lighting by Overdrive Lighting, the Core Cool system by Sun North Systems and the Orbi-Feed robotic feed pusher by Valmetal.
Click on the slideshow to see all the new items for your dairy barn. And remember, New York Farm Show will be Feb. 23-25 at the New York Fairgrounds in Syracuse.
About the Author(s)
Editor, American Agriculturist
Chris Torres, editor of American Agriculturist, previously worked at Lancaster Farming, where he started in 2006 as a staff writer and later became regional editor. Torres is a seven-time winner of the Keystone Press Awards, handed out by the Pennsylvania Press Association, and he is a Pennsylvania State University graduate.
Torres says he wants American Agriculturist to be farmers' "go-to product, continuing the legacy and high standard (former American Agriculturist editor) John Vogel has set." Torres succeeds Vogel, who retired after 47 years with Farm Progress and its related publications.
"The news business is a challenging job," Torres says. "It makes you think outside your small box, and you have to formulate what the reader wants to see from the overall product. It's rewarding to see a nice product in the end."
Torres' family is based in Lebanon County, Pa. His wife grew up on a small farm in Berks County, Pa., where they raised corn, soybeans, feeder cattle and more. Torres and his wife are parents to three young boys.
You May Also Like
It’s farm bill time againFeb 03, 2023
How will inputs affect 2023 crop rotations?Feb 02, 2023
Higher production weighs on milk pricesFeb 02, 2023
Input costs coming down, just in timeFeb 03, 2023
Take time to appreciate what you haveFeb 03, 2023
Virtual Corn College and Soybean School offeredFeb 03, 2023
Bringing millennials and farmland togetherFeb 03, 2023