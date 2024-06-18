Wisconsin FFA elects 2024-25 officers

At the conclusion of the 95th Wisconsin FFA Convention, Jescey Thompson of the Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau FFA chapter from Section 3 was elected to serve as the state FFA president for 2024-25.

Thompson was the reporter on the 2023-24 state officer team. The 19-year-old graduated from high school in 2023 and will be a sophomore this fall at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, where he is majoring in agriculture policy. He is the son of Travis and Andrea Thompson.

The Wisconsin FFA Convention was held June 10-13 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis. The theme of the convention was “Ignite.” More than 3,500 people attended.

Thompson said he was surprised to be selected state FFA president but is delighted.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve another year with a great team of officers from across the state,” he said moments after his name was announced as the new president. “I am so honored, and I’m looking forward to an awesome year.”

Thompson succeeds Mary Schrieber of East Troy FFA.

NEW PRESIDENT:

Officer team

A new slate of FFA officers was elected from each of the state’s 10 sections:

Emma Johnson. Johnson, 19, parliamentarian, is a member of the Amery FFA chapter from Section 1. Johnson graduated from Amery High School in 2023 and is a student at UW-River Falls, where she is majoring in agricultural education and soil science. She is the daughter of Paula Johnson.

Amalia Draxler. Draxler, 19, vice president, is a member of the Glenwood City FFA chapter from Section 2. Draxler graduated from high school in 2024 and will be a freshman this fall at UW-Madison, where she plans to major in agricultural and applied economics. Her parents are Mike and Rebecca Draxler.

Jazmin Wagner. Wagner, 19, secretary, is a member of the Melrose-Mindoro FFA chapter from Section 3. Wagner graduated from high school in 2023 and is studying biology and animal science at UW-River Falls. She is the daughter of Brandon and Mindy Wagner.

Tyson Gehrke. Gehrke, 17, treasurer, is a member of the Fennimore FFA chapter from Section 4. Gehrke graduated from high school in 2024. This fall he will be a freshman at Iowa State University, where he plans to study agribusiness. His parents are Ryan and Tanya Gehrke.

Cheyenne Johnson. Johnson, 18, vice president, is a member of the Oregon FFA chapter from Section 5. She graduated from Oregon High School in 2024 and will attend UW-Platteville, where she plans to major in animal science. She then plans to attend Madison Area Technical College and become a certified veterinary technician in large-animal care. Her parents are Rhonda and Howard Johnson.

Abel Kooima. Kooima, 18, vice president, is a member of the Waupun FFA chapter from Section 6. He is a 2024 graduate of Waupun High School and plans to attend Moraine Park Technical College, where he will pursue a career in firefighting. He also plans to study paramedic training. He is the son of Helen and Bob Kooima.

Luke Schraufnagel. Schraufnagel, 18, vice president, is a member of the Thorp FFA chapter from Section 7. He is a 2024 high school graduate and plans to attend a four-year university and major in biology and medical sciences. He intends to apply to medical school and specialize in otolaryngology. His parents are Glen and Molly Schraufnagel. His dad is also his FFA advisor.

Taylor Maroszek. Maroszek, 17, reporter, is a member of the Pulaski FFA chapter from Section 8. She is a 2024 high school graduate and plans to attend Northeast Wisconsin Technical College this fall to pursue associate degrees in photography and digital and graphic design. She will continue working on the family farm and showing livestock. She is the daughter of William and Barbara Maroszek.

Crystal Anhalt. Anhalt, 20, vice president, is a member of the Mishicot FFA chapter from Section 9. She is a 2023 high school graduate and is a student at UW-River Falls, where she is majoring in agriculture education. She is the daughter of Scott and Angel Anhalt.

Alyssa Schauer. Schauer, 19, sentinel, is a member of the East Troy FFA chapter from Section 10. She is a 2023 graduate of East Troy High School and is a student at UW-River Falls, where she is majoring in agriculture education. Her parents are Brian and Kyra Schauer.

Each state officer will meet thousands of FFA members as they travel more than 10,000 miles during the next year. They will attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis Oct. 23-26, and will meet leaders in government, education, business and agriculture.

Awards given at Wisconsin FFA Convention

During the convention, a number of competitions were held. The Stars Over Wisconsin winners are:

Taylor Maroszek, Pulaski FFA, Star Farmer

Allison Loosen, Slinger FFA, Star in Agribusiness

Kaydence Hodorff, Campbellsport FFA, Star in Agricultural Placement

Andrew Gotham, New Auburn FFA, Star in Agriscience

All four winners will represent Wisconsin at the National FFA Convention.

STAR FARMER:

In the speaking contests, which are leadership development events, the winners are:

Luke Schraufnagel, Thorp FFA, Prepared Speaking

Symone Cirian, Richland Center FFA, Extemporaneous Public Speaking

Max Leudtke, Beaver Dam FFA, Discussion Meet

Josie Roberts, Portage FFA, Creed Speaking

Aubrey Behling, Edgar FFA, Employment Skills

All speaking contest winners will compete at the National FFA Convention.

Multiple chapter awards were presented:

Parliamentary Procedure contest winner: Denmark FFA

Conduct of Chapter Meetings contest winner: Amery FFA

High School Quiz Bowl contest winner: Weyauwega-Fremont FFA

Middle School Quiz Bowl contest winner: Marshall FFA

Agricultural Issues contest winner: Bay Port FFA

National Chapter Award: Big Foot FFA

Food for America Award: Elkhorn FFA

The State FFA Degree is the highest degree the Wisconsin Association of FFA can bestow on its members. There are more than 25,000 FFA members in Wisconsin. A total of 349 members from across the state received their State FFA Degrees at this year’s convention.