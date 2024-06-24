indiana Prairie Farmer Logo

Welcome next class of Indiana Master Farmers

The 2024 Indiana Master Farmers uphold qualities set forth by previous classes.

Allison Lund, Indiana Prairie Farmer Senior Editor

June 24, 2024

2024 Master Farmers Troy and Lisa Furrer, Wolcott, Indiana
ROOTED IN EXCELLENCE: This year’s class of Indiana Master Farmers continues the legacy that has been cemented by the previous 56 years of Master Farmers. Troy and Lisa Furrer are among the three couples and one individual being recognized as Master Farmers and two individuals receiving the Honorary Master Farmer award. Allison Lund

Each class of Indiana Master Farmers over the past 56 years has displayed a solid work ethic, unwavering leadership, commitment to community and a love for the land they tend. This year’s class of four Master Farmers and two Honorary Master Farmers is no exception.

Indiana Prairie Farmer and the Purdue College of Agriculture are pleased to announce the next group of farmers to receive this high honor.

The 2024 Indiana Master Farmers include Tim Gauck, Greensburg; Troy and Lisa Furrer, Wolcott; Ron and Sherry Cash, Greencastle; and Keith and Darla Schoettmer, Tipton. This year’s Honorary Master Farmers are Steve Nichols, Delphi, and Harry Pearson, Hartford City.

Keep an eye on the Indiana Prairie Farmer website this week to learn more about each award recipient. As these articles roll out, you will have the chance to dive into their operations and see which qualities led to their recognition as Master Farmers.

The 2024 Master Farmer class will be honored at the Master Farmer awards ceremony, which is part of the Purdue Farm Management Tour. The program will be at 4 p.m. on July 17 at Willow’s Edge in Winchester, Ind.

Register online for the free tour and awards program by July 10. Direct questions to Tracy Buck at [email protected].

About the Author(s)

Allison Lund

Allison Lund

Indiana Prairie Farmer Senior Editor, Farm Progress

Allison Lund worked as a staff writer for Indiana Prairie Farmer before becoming editor in 2024. She graduated from Purdue University with a major in agricultural communications and a minor in crop science. She served as president of Purdue’s Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow chapter. In 2022, she received the American FFA Degree. 

Lund grew up on a cash grain farm in south-central Wisconsin, where the primary crops were corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa. Her family also raised chewing tobacco and Hereford cattle. She spent most of her time helping with the tobacco crop in the summer and raising Boer goats for FFA projects. She lives near Winamac, Ind.

Allison Lund
