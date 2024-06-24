Welcome next class of Indiana Master Farmers

June 24, 2024
Each class of Indiana Master Farmers over the past 56 years has displayed a solid work ethic, unwavering leadership, commitment to community and a love for the land they tend. This year’s class of four Master Farmers and two Honorary Master Farmers is no exception.
Indiana Prairie Farmer and the Purdue College of Agriculture are pleased to announce the next group of farmers to receive this high honor.
The 2024 Indiana Master Farmers include Tim Gauck, Greensburg; Troy and Lisa Furrer, Wolcott; Ron and Sherry Cash, Greencastle; and Keith and Darla Schoettmer, Tipton. This year’s Honorary Master Farmers are Steve Nichols, Delphi, and Harry Pearson, Hartford City.
Keep an eye on the Indiana Prairie Farmer website this week to learn more about each award recipient. As these articles roll out, you will have the chance to dive into their operations and see which qualities led to their recognition as Master Farmers.
The 2024 Master Farmer class will be honored at the Master Farmer awards ceremony, which is part of the Purdue Farm Management Tour. The program will be at 4 p.m. on July 17 at Willow’s Edge in Winchester, Ind.
Register online for the free tour and awards program by July 10. Direct questions to Tracy Buck at [email protected].
