Steve Nichols strives to see others succeed

Helping others remains a lifelong passion for this 2024 Indiana Honorary Master Farmer.

Tom J. Bechman, Midwest Crops Editor

June 28, 2024

2024 Indiana Honorary Master Farmer Steve Nichols
PASSIONATE ABOUT PEOPLE: Steve Nichols, Delphi, Ind., would rather see someone else recognized for their achievements than to receive an honor himself. Tom J. Bechman

What’s better than receiving a prestigious award? For Steve Nichols, it is learning that someone he respects and nominated for an award will receive it. Nichols, Delphi, Ind., has successfully nominated more than 14 individuals for the Indiana Livestock Breeders Hall of Fame and at least half a dozen Indiana Master Farmer candidates.

A friend says, “He takes great pride in seeing fellow producers and friends recognized for their efforts and hard work.” Indeed, Nichols nominated Troy and Lisa Furrer, Wolcott, Ind., named Master Farmers this year.

This time, Nichols is also being recognized. For his years of service to others as an Extension ag educator, livestock judge and consultant to large swine operations, Nichols is a 2024 Honorary Master Farmer, sponsored by Indiana Prairie Farmer and the Purdue College of Agriculture.

Long career

Nichols grew up near Advance, Ind., and got his first taste of swine production by raising and showing Duroc gilts in 4-H. He participated in livestock and meats judging at Purdue and managed the Purebred Swine Unit after graduation in 1973. Working under the legendary Hobe Jones, also an Honorary Master Farmer, Nichols received his master’s degree in 1975.

His 30-plus-year career in Purdue Extension began as an ag educator in Clark County, Ind. He found his niche as Carroll County Extension ag educator, beginning in 1977. Carroll County was one of the leading hog-producing counties in Indiana.

“Our county pork producers group was one of the largest in the state, and we had fun learning together,” Nichols says. “We also conducted several research projects aimed at helping both hogs and producers.”

Those included an on-farm feed mixing study where Nichols tested feed on 80 farms to determine efficiency of grinders and mixers, working with Purdue animal science specialists on campus. Another study examined air quality in 30 farrowing houses, hoping to improve air quality for hog producers working inside. He also promoted manure sampling for nutrient content and assisted producers in making better use of manure.

“One highlight was establishing the Carroll County Hall of Fame and holding events to honor inductees,” he recalls. “It was neat to see deserving people get recognition they deserved.”

Today, Nichols works part time with Livestock Engineering Solutions, still working with producers, only on a more specific topic. He helps them prepare permit applications and complete comprehensive nutrient management plans.

Living a dream

As a young person, Nichols dreamed of raising his own livestock. He made that a reality while serving farmers through Extension at the same time. He raised swine breeding stock for many years, while also building a reputation as one of the most respected swine judges in the country. During his 45-year judging career, Nichols judged over 640 shows, including some of the biggest shows in the country.

Despite these accomplishments, what is he most proud of? “My wife, Chere, and I were fortunate to raise three great kids who are now productive members of society,” Nichols says. They are Charlie and wife, Kara; Brandi Farrer and husband, Brad; and Woody and wife, Kayla.

Married over 40 years, the couple has eight grandchildren. Nichols no longer raises red hogs, but he still raises red livestock. His farm includes Red Angus cattle.

Read more about:

Master Farmers

About the Author(s)

Tom J. Bechman

Tom J. Bechman

Midwest Crops Editor, Farm Progress

Tom J. Bechman became the Midwest Crops editor at Farm Progress in 2024 after serving as editor of Indiana Prairie Farmer for 23 years. He joined Farm Progress in 1981 as a field editor, first writing stories to help farmers adjust to a difficult harvest after a tough weather year. His goal today is the same — writing stories that help farmers adjust to a changing environment in a profitable manner.

Bechman knows about Indiana agriculture because he grew up on a small dairy farm and worked with young farmers as a vocational agriculture teacher and FFA advisor before joining Farm Progress. He works closely with Purdue University specialists, Indiana Farm Bureau and commodity groups to cover cutting-edge issues affecting farmers. He specializes in writing crop stories with a focus on obtaining the highest and most economical yields possible.

Tom and his wife, Carla, have four children: Allison, Ashley, Daniel and Kayla, plus eight grandchildren. They raise produce for the food pantry and house 4-H animals for the grandkids on their small acreage near Franklin, Ind.

