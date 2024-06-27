Schoettmers represent the best of agriculture

Putting a face to the American farmer is difficult, but Keith Schoettmer did just that, representing hog farmers across the country as America’s first Pig Farmer of the Year, sponsored by the National Pork Board. He and his wife, Darla, have spent their entire farming career working to educate children, lawmakers and consumers.

Mike King, senior director of communications with the Ohio Pork Council, says that Keith’s dedication to and prominent voice in the pork industry have made him a figure to remember. “He truly represents what the pork industry has been highlighting for years in the countless ‘Real Pork. Real Farmer.’ videos, as he was one of those who pioneered this genre of talking more directly to today’s consumers,” King says. “Keith’s been successful as a great spokesman for agriculture because of how he connects with people, knowing that he can be proud of how he farms.”

The Schoettmers’ dedication to the pork industry has been noticed and appreciated by many, including Josh Trenary, executive director of Indiana Pork. “Keith not only has the desire and willingness to step away from his farm to do all the extras on behalf of the industry, but he also has the ability to do so,” Trenary says. “The great culture he and Darla have developed with the staff of Schoettmer Prime Pork over the years means there’s a level of trust established that allows them to be away.

“Keith and Darla are those go-to producers who are always willing to help with Indiana Pork activities, but more than that, Keith has always provided constructive, well-reasoned criticism along the way that has helped make the association better.”

Dedication beyond the industry

The Schoettmers’ commitment extends beyond the hog barn doors. Their priority is their faith, which is an attribute admired by friends, neighbors and others in the industry. Mike House shares he is proud to call them his friends. “Keith and Darla are, first and foremost, lovers of Jesus and like to support their community in many ways, and it almost always includes a meal with pork provided,” House says. “They find many ways to support those less fortunate in the community.”

Mark Legan, 2006 Master Farmer from Coatesville, Ind., comments on the Schoettmers’ second priority behind their faith: family. “Keith’s legacy will be through his devotion to his family,” Legan says. “Keith and Darla have four children and many grandchildren. Keith’s faith and values are evident in his kids and grandchildren.”

Their commitment to their employees is another attribute that does not go unnoticed. With daily devotionals and an open-door policy, the Schoettmers care for their employees beyond the farm work. Longtime employee JL Wampner says Keith “takes great care of his employees.” Beyond that, in Wampner’s 28 years there, he has also noticed the commitment to faith and family.

“In the 28-plus years I have worked for Keith, I have witnessed many attributes to his managing a farm and family,” Wampner says. “He is very involved in his church and his community and raised all four children on the farm. It says a lot about him, being a first-generation hog farmer and still being able to manage his farm productively and compete with larger companies.”

Friends and fellow church members Dan and Pam Conder round out the Schoettmers’ praise, having known them for over 30 years personally and professionally. “The Schoettmer family is indeed what people picture as a Master Farmer family,” Dan says. “It is more than putting seed in the ground or raising a few hogs. It is making the world around them a better place.”