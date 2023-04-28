Columbia FFA member Sam Tummons is the 2023-24 Missouri State FFA president.

Delegates elected Tummons during the 95th Missouri State FFA Convention in Columbia. It marked the start of a yearlong extensive travel itinerary across the state, promoting ag education and FFA to members, legislators and ag industry representatives.

His background

Tummons’ Supervised Agricultural Experience program, or SAE, consists of owning and operating his agribusiness, Sugar Creek Apiaries.

He harvests honey from 50 hives to process and package honey-based products. In addition, he runs a social media page to promote products and teach consumers about the importance of pollinators.

During his FFA career, Tummons served as chapter vice president and president, along with Area 4 president. He competed in leadership and career development events, such as the following:

FFA knowledge

extemporaneous public speaking

grasslands evaluation

horse judging evaluation

livestock judging evaluation

farm management

After graduating high school, Tummons plans to attend the University of Missouri in Columbia to study agricultural education.

Ready for responsibility

Missouri is one of 50 chapters across the country, but one with high expectations. Here are some numbers:

26,716 members

356 chapters

962 state degrees (2023)

582 American FFA degrees (2022, first among all states)

$58 million in student income (2020 from SAEs)

Not alone

Tummons is joined by 15 other FFA state officers who will continue to motivate members to excellence through their theme of Ignite, Embrace, Empower.

They include: