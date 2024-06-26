Ron and Sherry Cash care for the land, family and community

What would you think if your spouse left for work one morning after telling you the following? “I’m going to work today, but this just might be my last day at work.” It was the early 1970s, and Ron Cash was leaving the farm he loved for yet another day, headed to work at a nearby factory.

“I didn’t know what to think,” remarks Sherry today, then a young bride. “I didn’t grow up on the farm, but I always knew it meant a lot to Ron. I figured we would make it work.”

That was the last day Ron worked at the factory. To say that “they made it work,” as Sherry puts it, is a vast understatement.

People in their circle know that Ron and Sherry built a successful, sustainable farm operation, while devoting themselves to family, community and agriculture at the same time. This commitment has led to the couple being named 2024 Indiana Master Farmers.

“I’ve always loved farming, and I knew I wanted to farm full time,” Ron explains. “My dad and I formed a partnership, Double R Farms, and we grew from there. Hogs were a big part then. We shifted from sows to feeding out weanling pigs in confinement because we needed to get sows away from the stream. We phased out hogs about a decade ago.”

Conservation measures

Because their land is gently rolling, installing grass waterways, filter strips, field borders, and water and sediment control basins has been priority for decades. For 25 years, the Cashes have owned a tile plow and completed as much tiling as possible.

“There were big rains several times this spring, and when you looked, water stayed in our waterways, and it was clean, for the most part,” Ron says. “You’ve got to manage water on fields like ours if you want them to remain productive.”

No-tilling and using cover crops helps complete the picture for keeping soil erosion under control, and also for improving soil health, Ron says. They typically burn down cover crops ahead of corn in the spring, but plant soybeans into green cover, and then burn it down.

“We don’t get excited about terminating cover crops ahead of corn until we’ve mowed the yard twice,” Ron says. “We want to make sure the cover crop is actively growing so we get good kill and weed control.”

Adapting over time

Ron and a neighbor established Putnam Seed Service in 1983, selling Pioneer seed and offering agronomic advice to customers. Later, Ron became sole owner and brought Kerry Williams on board to service customers. Recently, Williams bought the business from Ron and continues operating it out of Double R Farms.

That’s partly because storage bins for soybean seed and a seed treating facility already exist on the Cash farmstead. Ron and Williams still work closely together, comparing agronomic notes and staying current on the latest hybrids and varieties. Custom treating soybeans to fit a customer’s needs with some of the latest, state-of-the-art seed treating equipment available still happens on the farm.

Not everything has turned out as planned for the Cash family and farm. Their son, Brooke, was killed in a highway accident many years ago. That left some uncertainty for the future of the operation.

Today, Ron’s nephew Chad Glaze and grandson Trey Burton provide a large share of the labor for the farm. “We’re hoping we can work them even more into the farm over time,” Ron says. “We’re working in that direction.”

THE CREW: This crew keeps Double R Farms and Putnam Seed Service clicking today. Pictured are (from left) Kerry Williams, owner of Putnam Seed Service; Chad Glaze, employee and nephew; Sherry Cash; Trey Burton, employee and grandson; and Ron Cash.

A different kind of leadership

Mark Evans didn’t beat around the bush when he nominated Ron and Sherry Cash for the Master Farmer award. “If you are looking for someone who serves on lots of boards, that’s not them,” said Evans, director of Purdue Extension and 4-H program leader in Putnam County, Ind.

He continued, “They’re not ones to look for awards.” Then he quipped, “Hopefully, if selected, they will accept this one!” Yes, fortunately, they accepted. Otherwise, Hoosiers would have missed out learning about not only their productive farm, but also other things they’ve quietly accomplished.

Is working with young people who don’t have anyone to stand up for them leadership? How about shutting down farm work to go mentor young people at a high school? Or cooking and serving food to people recovering from addiction who are trying to get their lives together? You decide.

South Putnam High School mentoring program. Due to COVID-19, nothing was normal in spring 2020. South Putnam High School looked for new ways to help students, and Ron answered the call. The 21st century scholarship mentoring program wasn’t a one-time thing — it was weekly.

“Ron stepped into the opportunity because he felt led to do more,” says Tona Gardner, principal. ��“He was willing to meet new kids and give up his time. He showed that he maintains hope for future generations and is willing to invest in them.”

While the program no longer functions, Ron still talks with students and offers advice whenever he has the opportunity.

Court Appointed Special Advocates. “A CASA volunteer is the voice of a child for the duration of a case brought by the Department of Child Services, or DCS, for abuse and/or neglect,” Sherry explains. “It involves writing a legal report and attending court every three months for the duration of the case.”

Sherry volunteered in this program in Putnam County for more than a decade. “Many of these kids just need to know that someone cares about them,” Sherry says. “Knowing someone cares is what is most important.”

Recovery Raw. Can good food served by friendly, encouraging people make a difference to someone trying to turn their life around? It certainly can’t hurt, and that’s why Sherry devoted her culinary efforts to this program, which holds meetings and meals weekly. Ron is often by her side, helping serve. Recovery Raw held its first meeting in Greencastle in 2017, founded by Eric Rippy, who previously struggled with addiction. “We’ve been serving long enough to see that it helps people,” Sherry says. “It’s something we strongly support.”

Ron and Sherry Cash at a glance

Age: 74 (Ron)

Location: Greencastle, Putnam County

Beginning: Ron planted his 55th crop this year. He began farming part time with his father, Robert, after high school while also working at IBM. Soon, he left the off-farm job for full-time farming, forming Double R Farms with his father. Hogs were a big part of the operation until a decade ago. Sherry worked off the farm as an obstetrician nurse for 25 years.

Farm today: Double R Farms raises corn and soybeans. Tiling and conservation measures help maintain productivity, coupled with no-till and cover crops. Ron is no longer directly involved in Putnam Seed Service, located on the farm and operated today by Kerry Williams, longtime partner and now owner of that business.

Family: Their children are Brooke Cash (deceased) and Kristen Cash Burton and husband Bob. They have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, with a great-granddaughter coming soon.

Employees: Employees are nephew Chad Glaze and grandson Trey Burton.

Leadership: Ron and Sherry have hosted numerous no-till and conservation field days. They received the Indiana River Friendly Farmer award, and the Cash family was named Outstanding Conservation Farmers of the Year in Putnam County. Ron was a member of Putnam County Pork Producers. He also holds multiple roles at Bethel Baptist Church and was a volunteer mentor for South Putnam High School students through the 21st century scholar program. Sherry worked for more than a decade as a volunteer with the local Court Appointed Special Advocates program (CASA). Both she and Ron assist with Recovery Raw, a local program that helps people recovering from addiction.

Notable: Tucked away at the back of the farmstead is Ron’s workshop, where he creates head-turning woodworking pieces.