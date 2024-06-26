Peers describe Ron and Sherry Cash

The pair who nominated Ron and Sherry Cash as Indiana Master Farmers say they’re true ambassadors for agriculture. “Ron is one who truly makes agriculture production the proud industry that it is known for, particularly in Indiana,” write Mark Evans and Jenna Nees, Putnam County Extension director and ag educator, respectively. They continue, “Ron is never too busy to assist a kid in trouble or have a person new to agriculture learn from his operation.”

As his agronomy consultant, Andy Nicholson sees how Ron approaches farming firsthand. He credits Ron with being eager to try new things. “Whether it be yield monitors, twin-row planters, cover crops or biological additives, Ron has assessed benefits, weighted placement in his operation, then tested and evaluated the practice,” Nicholson says. “He kept what was good and has not been afraid to drop things that didn’t move his farm forward.”

Josh Douglass worked closely with Ron when Douglass was Pioneer territory manager and Ron sold Pioneer seed through his business, Putnam Seed Service. “Ron knows the ground he farms is important now and to the future of the next generation,” Douglass says. “He poured his heart and soul into making sure his ground is highly productive. He tiled lots of acres and improved drainage any way he could. Cover crops keep the soil as fertile and in place as possible.”

Barry Fisher, longtime NRCS district conservationist in Putnam County and now president of Fisher Soil Health LLC, says Ron and Sherry, through Double R Farms, constantly pursue the latest and best conservation cropping technologies. “They experiment with cover crop blends and management strategies,” Fisher says. “And they collaborate in farmer-to-farmer roundtables to enhance soil health for their operation and farms across the state.”

Beyond the farm

Others note that all the Cashes’ accomplishments don’t happen on the farm. Nathan Couch, a former beef producer and now pastor of Bethel Church, Fillmore, Ind., jokes to his wife, “When I finally grow up, I want to be more like Ron.”

Couch adds that Ron can be counted on to help with just about anything related to the church. “He will often be found connecting with people and making sure they feel comfortable when they walk through the [church] door,” Couch says. “He serves as a mentor in agriculture and life to more people than he even realizes.”

Some of those people have been youth who need a little guidance and sometimes a second chance. Tona Gardner, South Putnam High School principal, explains that beginning in 2020, Ron was involved in a weekly mentoring program at the high school. “Ron modeled what it means to be a kind, hardworking, accomplished person who supports those around him,” she says. “He gave students advice on what the next steps in their journey in high school and beyond could look like. Ron helped them in making good decisions moving forward.”

As a former employee and partner in Putnam Seed Service, which Kerry Williams now operates on his own, Williams knows Ron and Sherry well. “Professionally, I have worked with Ron for more than 20 years with seed and agronomic planning,” Williams says. “Ron will continually challenge those around him to be better stewards of the land. I fully support the nomination of Ron and Sherry Cash as Master Farmers.”