North Dakota soybean leaders elected

At the latest North Dakota Soybean Council board meeting June 20, four new farmers were named to the executive team:

Board chairman. Jim Thompson of Page represents soybean farmers in District 4, Cass County. He also serves as chairman of Rich Township and president of the Cass County Township Officers Association.

Thompson and wife Jennifer produce soybeans, corn, wheat and dry beans. He has a degree in aviation administration and business management from the University of North Dakota. Thompson also sits on the Soy Transportation Coalition board on behalf of the North Dakota Soybean Council.

“I am honored to be elected chairman and look forward to working with my fellow board members and staff in the year ahead,” Thompson says. “NDSC’s mission is to innovate to expand partnerships, markets and opportunities for the success of North Dakota soybean growers, which is as important today as it was when our organization was established.”

Vice chairman. The board has reelected Rob Rose of Wimbledon as vice chairman. Rose, who represents soybean producers in Barnes County, farms alongside his wife, Dawn, and their son, Taylor. They grow soybeans, corn, wheat, barley and pinto beans on a fifth-generation Centennial farm.

He is a member of the North Dakota Soybean Growers Association and holds a degree in agricultural economics from North Dakota State University. Rose also represents NDSC at Clean Fuel Alliance America meetings.

Secretary. Evan Montgomery of Grand Forks represents soybean farmers in District 7 for Grand Forks and Traill counties. Montgomery’s family farm has grown soybeans since the 1980s.

He also helps with his family’s livestock operation, including cows and a large horse boarding and training facility. Montgomery, a graduate of NDSU with a degree in vocal performance, sings with his own band and the Grand Forks Master Chorale, where he serves as the vice president of the board.

He is also involved with the North Dakota Farm Bureau and the Brenna Township Board, and represents NDSC on the North Dakota Livestock Alliance board.

Treasurer. Dallas Loff, a farmer from Wahpeton, represents soybean producers in Richland County. Loff has been farming soybeans, corn and sugarbeets with his father and brother for over 20 years near Colfax. He holds a bachelor’s degree in crop and weed sciences from NDSU.

Actively involved in his local community, Loff has served on the township and school boards, and is the president of his local elevator board. He also represents NDSC on the North Central Soybean Research Program board.

Source: North Dakota Soybean Council