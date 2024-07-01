Dakota Farmer

North Dakota soybean leaders elected

Four executive officers named to 2024-25 North Dakota Soybean Council board.

July 1, 2024

2 Min Read
North Dakota Soybean Council executive team
READY TO LEAD: Jim Thompson (left), Evan Montgomery, Rob Rose and Dallas Loff were elected to the North Dakota Soybean Council executive team on June 20.North Dakota Soybean Council

At the latest North Dakota Soybean Council board meeting June 20, four new farmers were named to the executive team:

Board chairman. Jim Thompson of Page represents soybean farmers in District 4, Cass County. He also serves as chairman of Rich Township and president of the Cass County Township Officers Association.

Thompson and wife Jennifer produce soybeans, corn, wheat and dry beans. He has a degree in aviation administration and business management from the University of North Dakota. Thompson also sits on the Soy Transportation Coalition board on behalf of the North Dakota Soybean Council.

“I am honored to be elected chairman and look forward to working with my fellow board members and staff in the year ahead,” Thompson says. “NDSC’s mission is to innovate to expand partnerships, markets and opportunities for the success of North Dakota soybean growers, which is as important today as it was when our organization was established.”

Vice chairman. The board has reelected Rob Rose of Wimbledon as vice chairman. Rose, who represents soybean producers in Barnes County, farms alongside his wife, Dawn, and their son, Taylor. They grow soybeans, corn, wheat, barley and pinto beans on a fifth-generation Centennial farm.

He is a member of the North Dakota Soybean Growers Association and holds a degree in agricultural economics from North Dakota State University. Rose also represents NDSC at Clean Fuel Alliance America meetings.

Secretary. Evan Montgomery of Grand Forks represents soybean farmers in District 7 for Grand Forks and Traill counties. Montgomery’s family farm has grown soybeans since the 1980s.

He also helps with his family’s livestock operation, including cows and a large horse boarding and training facility. Montgomery, a graduate of NDSU with a degree in vocal performance, sings with his own band and the Grand Forks Master Chorale, where he serves as the vice president of the board. 

He is also involved with the North Dakota Farm Bureau and the Brenna Township Board, and represents NDSC on the North Dakota Livestock Alliance board.

Treasurer. Dallas Loff, a farmer from Wahpeton, represents soybean producers in Richland County. Loff has been farming soybeans, corn and sugarbeets with his father and brother for over 20 years near Colfax. He holds a bachelor’s degree in crop and weed sciences from NDSU.

Actively involved in his local community, Loff has served on the township and school boards, and is the president of his local elevator board. He also represents NDSC on the North Central Soybean Research Program board.

Source: North Dakota Soybean Council

Read more about:

Council
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

56°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 71º

Night 0º

6.88 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, June 28, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 28, 2024Farm Progress America, June 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024
Farm Progress America, June 27, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 27, 2024Farm Progress America, June 27, 2024
Jun 27, 2024
Farm Progress America, June 26, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 26, 2024Farm Progress America, June 26, 2024
Jun 26, 2024
Recent Headlines
Aug 27 - Aug 29, 2024
The nation’s largest outdoor farm event that annually hosts over 600 exhibitors from around the world.
LEARN MORE