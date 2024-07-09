Meet the ag economist shaping farming’s future

Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series from Missouri Ruralist where we visit with next-generation researchers who will impact your farm’s future.

by Joann Pipkin

Numbers and research title aside, Ben Brown is a self-professed simple guy.

Raised in a family of teachers and farmers, it seems only fitting the young agriculture professional chose a combination of the two for his own career path. As an Extension specialist and research associate for the University of Missouri Food and Agriculture Policy Research Institute (FAPRI), Brown is the epitome of his upbringing.

Growing up in west-central Missouri, Brown spent much of his time as a youngster on his grandparents’ Bates County farm. After high school, he attended Kansas State University to study agricultural economics with his sights set on becoming a seed salesman or financial loan officer.

“I grew up running through wheat fields and helping with harvest,” Brown explains. “I’m constantly in awe of what I get to do for a living.”

Brown addresses concerns from Missouri farmers on agricultural issues and concerns, problem-solving how FAPRI can help producers across the state. His expertise lies in U.S. farm policy, commodity markets and farm finance.

Predictions drive farm decisions

Brown earned his graduate degree from the University of Missouri and headed to Ohio State University to become an assistant professor of professional practice and farm management. After three years, he returned to Mizzou in 2021.

Brown describes the Show-Me State as a beautiful blend of America, providing a lot of options for Missouri farmers.

From cotton, rice and peanuts to corn and soybeans — plus beef and dairy cattle, poultry and swine production — he says the diversity provides a framework for farmers to consider alternatives and a new strategic direction for their operations.

“One of the buzz terms we hear a lot is consolidation,” Brown says.

HARVEST INSIGHTS: Ben Brown discusses crop yields and financial prospects with a local farmer. The MU Extension economist spent some years at Ohio State University.

Brown and his colleagues dive deep into helping Missouri farmers map a course that will position operations to think about the future and what the next two generations of agriculture will entail.

Doing so is both emotional and challenging, he adds, noting that a growing number of Missouri producers wonder if they will be able to continue their operations given changes in consumers, input suppliers and other industry factors.

“That has just been amplified with the growing role of technology, whether that be just the products we use in production agriculture, or whether it’s some of the decision-making software that now exists and the communication channels that exist as well,” Brown says.

Training next-gen farmers

Brown is a believer in healthy and thriving farm operations that are actively involved in their communities.

Through teaching Extension programming and farm management classes at MU, Brown says he’s able to discuss with students the principles that will help those who return to their family farms.

BIG-TIME POLICY: As an ag economist with FAPRI, Ben Brown helps farmers and ranchers, as well as ag lenders, unravel market trends, public policy and farm finances.

Daily, Brown strays from price predictions to focus more on helping Missouri producers make successful decisions for their farm businesses.

“I’m very honored and very thankful that I get to continue to work in agriculture,” he notes, “and I get to teach others whether that be in the classroom with our students or out in the field with producers, lenders and agribusinesses.”

Ben Brown at a glance

Favorite tractor? Grew up in a John Deere Green family. My childhood bedroom was decked out in John Deere Green curtains and bedspread. I had a whole set of one-sixteenth-scale model toy tractors that I still have. I learned to drive on my Grandpa’s John Deere 720 with the narrow front wheels. My family still has it, but we use bigger equipment now.

Favorite truck? I drove a 1998 Chevy Silverado from when I was old enough to drive until I left for college. Continue to have Chevys.

Favorite sports team? Kansas City Royals, Mizzou Tigers and ... K-State Wildcats (undergraduate still holds dear).

Favorite book? I love reading historical nonfiction. Mostly about U.S. history. David McCullough is who I probably read the most. Just finished his book on Harry Truman.

Favorite music? Country Music is always on. I probably listen most to ‘80s, ‘90s and early ‘00s country. Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Alan Jackson, Reba McIntire, George Strait. Brooks and Dunn, Martina McBride. Modern country would be Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs. All-time favorite is Garth Brooks.

Favorite technology? iPhone.

Best decision you ever made? Joining Alpha Gamma Rho in college.

Pipkin writes from Republic, Mo.