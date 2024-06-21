Meet the 2024-25 Indiana FFA officers

The next slate of Indiana FFA officers was announced and installed Thursday at the conclusion of the 95th Indiana FFA Convention. This team will go on to travel the state, grow their leadership skills and connect with Indiana FFA members over the next year.

Facing a lengthy interview process leading up to their selection, these officers have shown they have the skills to serve Indiana FFA members across the state. Here is a peek at the new lineup:

President. Ethan Wolheter of the Prairie Heights FFA was selected to serve as the 2024-25 Indiana FFA president. He has held a variety of leadership positions at the state, district and chapter levels. He works at a local dairy farm and assists in caring for his family’s garden. His parents are Jeff and Andrea Wolheter.

Secretary. Hailing from the Connersville FFA, Christina Caldwell was installed as the Indiana FFA secretary for 2024-25. She has a wide skill set, having participated in a variety of leadership development events and career development events. She is the daughter of Scott and Jennifer Caldwell.

Northern Region VP. Stephanie Berenda will serve as the 2024-25 Indiana FFA Northern Region vice president. She hails from the South Newton FFA and is active in her chapter, her school and her community. She was even named the most active member in her FFA chapter. Her parents are Wade and Amanda Berenda.

Southern Region VP. Cale Williams of the Terre Haute South FFA was selected to serve as the 2024-25 Indiana FFA Southern Region vice president. He was also a Star Farmer finalist this year, owning a 15-sow purebred hog operation. He is the son of A.J. and Kristi Williams.

LIFELONG FRIENDS: A message that the 2023-24 Indiana FFA state officer team made clear is that they’ve created a bond to last a lifetime. Pictured are (from left) Caden Sixberry, Carson Rudd, Blaine Wagner, Conner Keeslar, Kelby Roberts, Maddie Denton and Tanner Weakley.

Treasurer. Hailing from the Switzerland County FFA, Kyatalin Baker was installed as the 2024-25 Indiana FFA treasurer. Her school and community involvement spans a variety of clubs and leadership positions while remaining active at the state, district and chapter levels in FFA. Her parents are Deron and Marlene Baker.

Reporter. Sienna Alexander will serve as the 2024-25 Indiana FFA reporter. She hails from the Monrovia FFA and has been awarded the top chapter member award for the past two years for her dedication to FFA. Her parents are Stephanie Lannan and Shane Alexander.

Sentinel. Garrett Bolin of the Indian Creek FFA was selected to serve as the 2024-25 Indiana FFA sentinel. He has worked to help members across the state find their place in FFA, having served as a counselor at the Seeking Opportunities and Achieving Results conference. He is the son of Eric and Rebecca Bolin.

Follow along this year to learn more about this new team of leaders. You will have a chance to meet them at the Indiana State Fair later this summer.