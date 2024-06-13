Meet the 2024-25 Illinois FFA officers

More than 500 FFA member-delegates have elected a new slate of officers to lead the Illinois FFA in 2024-25. The new officers are:

President Trenton Payne, Olney FFA

Vice President Brody Will, Dieterich FFA

Reporter Sidney Stiers, Williamsfield FFA

Secretary Owen Torrance, West Prairie FFA

Treasurer Emma Dinges, Amboy FFA

Payne was elected president following two rounds of voting and was nearly speechless as he addressed the delegates. “I’m in awe right now! I really don’t know what to say. I just want to thank the Illinois FFA,” he said.

Hailing from Olney, Payne has spent time on the farm with his grandfather and was inspired to run for state office as a junior and a section officer. Meeting former state officer Margaret Vaessen his freshman year was also inspirational.

And the thought that a young member could be looking up to him now?

“That’s wild! Freshman year, I did not think this would happen, so it’s crazy to even think about the situation, but I’m extremely excited for it,” Payne said.

Payne’s parents are Shad and Diane Payne, and his FFA advisors are Mark Steber, Jamie VanDyke and Hayden Kinkade. Payne just graduated from high school and plans to attend Olney Central College following his state officer term.

Vice president: Brody Will

Will from Teutopolis and Payne are section neighbors and shared a running hug backstage after the election.

“I’m just so happy,” Will told him.

“You’re really sweaty!” Payne said with a laugh.

The pair became good friends over the past year, carpooling to FFA events. “We’ve really become good friends over this past year — and now the chance we can become even closer, which I’m really excited about,” Will said.

Will, the son of Duane and Kristy Will, just completed his freshman year at Lake Land College. He plans to transfer to a university for a degree in ag business or ag finance.

Reporter: Sidney Stiers

Stiers grew up on the family farm with her parents, Jeff and Joanie Stiers, who farm with Joanie’s family. She said growing up in a row crop operation led her to join FFA.

“My family all works together, and you learn a lot from your family when you’re doing stressful things like farming,” Stiers said.

And the application to her upcoming experience on the state officer team? “There’s so much work that needs to be done, but I’m confident in our ability to work through it!” she said.

Stiers had a good week at the Illinois FFA Convention, winning first place in the job interview contest and second place in the extemporaneous public speaking competition, where she spoke on the war in Ukraine and how it impacts Ukrainian and U.S. agriculture. She’ll continue to the national competition in job interview.

Secretary: Owen Torrance

Torrence follows in the footsteps of his father, Corey, who was a state officer in 1988-89.

“I heard stories from him all the time about being a state officer, and I knew from an early age that I wanted to do that,” Torrance said. “Then it really set in 2016 when I came to the state convention to celebrate my brother Trevor and his wins. I saw the state officers and how they energized the crowd and interacted with everybody, and I thought it would be cool if I got that opportunity.”

Torrance has had a successful FFA career, winning state Star Discovery Farmer in eighth grade with his sheep book. He won state sheep production in 2022.

Torrance wants to attend Oklahoma State University to study agribusiness and pre-law, and his parents are Corey and Michelle Torrance.

Treasurer: Emma Dinges

Dinges like Torrance is a legacy state officer following in her mother’s footsteps. Stacey (Dallam) Dinges was a state officer in 1997-98, along with her siblings, Katie (Dallam) Pratt and Brian Dallam.

“Leading up to elections, I was insanely nervous. I felt like I was gonna cry at every minute. And then I woke up this morning and decided, ‘It is what it is,’” Dinges said. “Whatever what’s meant to be will be, and it’s God’s plan. So that’s how I went into it.”

And her backup plan? Next year, she’ll head to Iowa State University for an animal science and pre-vet degree.

Dinges has excelled in parliamentary procedure and livestock judging contests, and was elected chapter and section president.

“I just cannot wait to serve Illinois FFA this year. It’s gonna be a great year!” she said.