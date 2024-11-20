Jeffery Krohn wins national wheat yield contest

Huron County, Mich., farmer Jeffery Krohn has taken first-place honors in the National Wheat Foundation’s National Wheat Yield Contest, recording 170.10 bushels per acre of soft white wheat in the Winter Wheat-Dryland category.

That yield was just shy of the National Bin Buster award yield figure of 170.63 bushels per acre, produced by Oregon farmer Steve VanGrunsven, according to NWF.

Krohn, who serves as chairman of the Michigan Wheat Program board, is the owner of Northern Thumb Crop Consulting, as well as Oliver Grain Co. He works with his two sons and wife to manage the family farm, which produces wheat, corn, soybeans, dry beans, sugarbeets and alfalfa.

A charter member of the Great Lakes Yield Enhancement Network, Krohn was the 2023 first-place winner in Highest Yield Potential and second-place winner in High Yield. He also won the 2021 National Wheat Yield Contest.

Highest entries ever

This year’s contest had 516 entries, the most ever, says Kentucky farmer and NWF Chairman Bernard Peterson, with 26 national and 94 state winners for the ninth year of the yield contest, which is designed to encourage high yields, quality and profit while trying new and innovative wheat management strategies.

“We appreciate all the growers who participated and our partners who supported the contest,” Peterson says. “Congratulations to all the winners and to everyone who is learning how to raise higher yield and quality wheat through their experiences in the contest.”

Established by the industry to serve as the national center for wheat research, education and outreach, NWF works to advance the wheat industry through strategic research, education and outreach collaborations

Out of the 26 national winners, seven were new national winners this year, while the remaining 19 have placed nationally in the past. Peterson attributes grower interest to a new yield contest website, along with all industry partners promoting the contest — in addition to good growing conditions early last spring.

All 26 national winners will ship in a wheat sample to be tested for quality parameters, including milling and baking analysis. A panel of experts will evaluate the results, and top-quality winners will be announced in January at the National Wheat Foundation’s winter board meeting in Washington, D.C.

“The National Wheat Yield Contest emphasizes wheat quality, as well as yield, because our customers all over the world expect that our wheat is the best and most consistent high-quality wheat they can buy,” Peterson says.

In addition to announcing the full list of national winners, a full list of state winners was also released.

In the “Winter Wheat-Dryland” category, Kent County producer Nick Suwyn placed second with 156.49 bushels per acre, followed by Allegan County producer Dick Suwyn with 153.64 bushels per acre.

Nick Suwyn also took first-place state honors in the Winter Wheat Irrigated category, with a recorded 174.03 bushels per acre.

For more details on the National Wheat Yield Contest, visit wheatcontest.org. For questions on partnerships in the 2025 contest, email Anne Osborne at [email protected].

Source: Michigan Farm Bureau