Indiana student is sole soy scholarship winner

Addie Gauck, a 2024 high school graduate from Greensburg, Ind., is set to be the single recipient of a $7,000 scholarship. The dollars are funded by the American Soybean Association and BASF.

This award is given to one exceptional high school senior who excels both in school and in leadership positions. The student must plan to pursue a degree in an agriculture-related field at an accredited college or university. Additionally, he or she must be the child or grandchild of an ASA member.

Gauck plans to attend Purdue University to study agriculture systems management. Her involvement in agriculture spans a variety of leadership roles and awards. She created Addie’s Fresh Pork and Pasture Raised Chicken when she was 11. She says that business helped her gain confidence and learn how to work with others.

Gauck adds that an important lesson her father shared with her is to maintain her business and agriculture connections. She sees the value in those relationships as she now plans for her future career. Ultimately, her goal is to rope in all the skills she has learned to improve the agriculture industry and her community.

How to handle ag contracts, leases

The world of agriculture and business documents can be difficult to understand, but Indiana Farm Bureau is working to make those waters easier to navigate. INFB will virtually host its inaugural Understanding Agricultural Contracts and Leases workshop on June 27 from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. EST.

Topics include agricultural contracting basics, agricultural production contracts, renewable energy contracts and oral leases of farmland. The workshop is targeted at farmers, landowners and agriculture stakeholders who can benefit from broadening their understanding of contracts and leases.

The program is free for INFB members and $50 for nonmembers. It is sponsored by the Agricultural Law Foundation. Registration for the workshop is required; register online through June 25.

Looking for UAV license?

Purdue Extension will host a two-day Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Technology Program June 6-7 at Wells County 4-H Park. The clinic will prepare attendees for the Federal Aviation Administration Part 107 remote pilot license exam.

Topics to be covered include flight instructions, reading sectional charts, understanding METAR and TAF reports, image and data management, and emergency preparation. Participants also will conduct practice drone flights, weather permitting.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. each day. Cost of the clinic is $200, which includes lunch and all program materials. Register online. For more information, contact James Wolff at [email protected] or 260-481-6826, or Bill Horan at [email protected] or 260-824-6412.