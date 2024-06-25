All good things: What people say about the Furrers

Troy and Lisa Furrer do not turn away from change, and their willingness to embrace new agricultural practices has not gone unnoticed. Take it from their son, Joshua, who farms alongside his parents in Wolcott, Ind., and has watched them adopt new ideas and practices throughout his lifetime.

“Watching my parents and our operation change with time has been great to witness and be a part of,” Joshua says. “The things they have instilled in myself and my sisters have benefited us greatly as we’ve grown and started our own families.

“Dad has always been a very forward thinker, and planned ahead with my grandpa to make sure they were setting myself and future generations up for success. From trying new technologies on equipment, to being one of the first farmers in the area to plant a large portion of their acres with cover crops in the fall, Dad has never been one to shy away from a situation due to how it would look or what the neighbors would think.”

Greg Schneider, Troy’s longtime friend and go-to electrician, and his wife, Heidi, have also watched Troy and Lisa constantly assess their operation and find ways to make it better. “Troy and Lisa run their farm with a continuous-improvement mindset, always looking to the future,” Greg says. “Recently, they added solar to their farm, and they are always looking for other improvement opportunities.”

Putting faith first

The Furrers’ commitment to their faith is another attribute that their family members, friends and neighbors admire. Shantel Beck, co-owner of Beck’s, has seen this quality shine through in both business and personal settings. “Troy and Lisa are warm, kind, generous individuals who demonstrate their character through their faith, family and farming,” Beck says. “These three qualities represent the whole of why they do what they do. From before the break of dawn until the setting of the sun, these two are hard at work and play.

“There is a balance to both, and when you love what you do, the balance is not hard to find. It is quite a blessing to have people in our industry, our communities and our churches that still value life and all of its opportunities the way Troy and Lisa do.”

John Lehman, Wolcott, attends church with the Furrers and has gone on several mission trips with them nationally and abroad. Aside from admiring their commitment to faith, he is in awe of their commitment to the land. “Thirty years ago, when we decided to rent out our farm ground, it was an easy decision of who we would ask to have farm it,” Lehmann recalls. “The Furrers take excellent care of the land and treat it the same as everything else they do in life — to put in more than they take out.”

According to Michael Veenhuizen, president of Livestock Engineering Solutions Inc., a large part of the Furrers’ success is their teamwork. “Troy and Lisa Furrer work together as a team to meet the many and varied responsibilities on the farm,” Veenhuizen says. “The supportive and collaborative relationship fostered in their farming enterprise has contributed to their success and has provided an excellent example.”

Their teamwork, commitment, forward-thinking and faith are already shining through in their grandchildren, according to Tyler Toner, sales representative for Syngenta Crop Protection. “Their commitment to their faith, family and farm are paramount,” Toner adds. “While they are the second generation, the small boot imprints of the fourth are already scattered through the homestead, and their commitment to farming sustainably with the latest technology will ensure this farm is operated for many years to come.”