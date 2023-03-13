Ohio Farmer

2023 Ohio Master Farmers to be honored

Tim Norris and Duane Stateler are this year’s award winners.

Jennifer Kiel

March 13, 2023

MASTER FARMERS: Tim Norris of Gambier and Duane Stateler of McComb, the 2023 Ohio Master Farmers, will be honored March 14 at the Ohio Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference in Ada.

Being a Master Farmer does not mean you are a perfect farmer. Just ask those who have received the award. They are humbled by the designation, but they are quick to point out that it does mean they have taken chances and, at times, have turned losses into lessons.

The Ohio Master Farmer award is reserved for an elite group of individuals who consistently demonstrate outstanding farm management, innovation, conservation, leadership and community involvement.

Ohio Farmer has bestowed the prestigious Master Farmer award on individuals who have established how to farm more effectively, efficiently, environmentally and economically.

This year’s winners are Tim Norris of Gambier and Duane Stateler of McComb.

Norris is farming 800 acres of corn, wheat, soybeans and sunflowers, while also custom-farming another 950 acres. Stateler is farming almost 1,100 acres of corn, wheat and soybeans. He also is a hog contract grower with 7,200 spaces.

Both have implemented practices to protect the environment and are standouts in their communities, serving on numerous ag and service organizations.

Master Farmers are nominated by peers and acknowledged for a lifetime of achievement rather than a single year. They will be awarded March 14 at the Ohio Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference in Ada.

Videos were produced by Nicole Heslip and staff at Brownfield Ag News and will be shown during the awards ceremony. The videos have been posted on YouTube, and links with feature stories on the winners will appear online March 14-15. The 2023 winners will also be featured in the April issue of American Agriculturist.

About the Author(s)

Jennifer Kiel

Jennifer Kiel

Editor, Michigan Farmer

While Jennifer is not a farmer and did not grow up on a farm, "I think you'd be hard pressed to find someone with more appreciation for the people who grow our food and fiber, live the lifestyles and practice the morals that bind many farm families," she says.

Before taking over as editor of Michigan Farmer in 2003, she served three years as the manager of communications and development for the American Farmland Trust Central Great Lakes Regional Office in Michigan and as director of communications with Michigan Agri-Business Association. Previously, she was the communications manager at Michigan Farm Bureau's state headquarters. She also lists 10 years of experience at six different daily and weekly Michigan newspapers on her impressive resume.

Jennifer lives in St. Johns with her two daughters, Elizabeth, 19, and Emily 16.

