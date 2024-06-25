10 stories about young farmers taking big strides

Young farmers are taking new directions. Some incorporate sustainability into their family farm as they step into the role of manager. Others are starting from scratch, leaving behind careers to follow passion and dream to the field. Regardless of the crop they grow or the methods they follow, these farmers are innovators, pushing boundaries and trying new things.

Farmers recognized in this roundup live all around the United States. From Alabama, the Trantham family is raising five children while running their cattle, feed and row crop operation, which Daniel Trantham took over in 2010. They also own and run trucking company.

Missouri farmer Dusty Cope, a farmer who is neurodivergent, uses his skills and attention to detail to run his family farm's microgreen program, which feeds all of their livestock and gives meat unique flavor notes.

The Conrady family faced a traumatic accident in 2019 when husband Cody was electrocuted, but have since used the experience to bring attention to the importance of farm safety by sharing their story.

Four farmers under age 41 were recognized by the Outstanding Farmers of America: Brandon and Lauren Martin, of Arkansas; Travis and Bethany Dixon, of Missouri; Byron and Karen DuBois, of New Jersey; and Brody and Carolyn Stapel, of Wisconsin.

In Nebraska, third-generation pig farmer Josh Wendt is using various mobile applications to monitor conditions of his barn, from temperature to water usage.

Minnesota farmer Daniel Jossund, who grew up surrounded by crops, now runs a livestock-free farm. Last year, he met his goal of being recognized by the FFA as American Star Farmer.

And over in Texas, Zachary Mengers has been incorporating Wagyu bulls into his farm, a market that he says is growing.

There are many young farmers making changes and differences in agriculture. Read on for stories of how these young farmers are standing out and making a difference in the industry.