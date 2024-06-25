10 stories about young farmers taking big strides

June 25, 2024
In 2023, the award for the nation’s top young farm family went to Alabama farmers Daniel and Carla Trantham, of Calhoun County, a first for an Alabama Farmers Federation farm family. The Tranthams have five children, and Daniel has made increasing gains in his family farm’s cattle, feed and row crop business since he took things over in 2010. In addition to greatly increasing production on their farm and raising five children, the Tranthams operate a Southeast-based trucking company that hauls poultry and feed.
See full story here.
Carrying on the Ritchie family’s 100-year legacy in Winter Garden, Texas, Paige works with her father Ed to manage their large-scale spinach production and packing at their family farm, Tiro Tres Farms. While Ed is the primary farmer, Paige, stepping in as the fourth-generation farmer in their family, works as Food Safety Quality Assurance manager, documenting every aspect of their business.
See full story here.
The 2024 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmers award went to Jacob and Jennifer Hoewisch of Fremont. Since taking over managing his family’s farmer, Jacob switched over to no-till and incorporated cover crops. He began experimenting with breeding A1 beef genetics in the farm’s dairy cows, bringing the herd to A2/A2 status.
See full story here.
Dusty Cope puts his energy into growing nutrient-rich microgreens, also known as fodder, to field his family farm’s livestock at Cope Grass Farms. Growing the greens is a repetitive process with a lot of attention to detail, something Cope’s family said was a great fit for Dusty, who is neurodivergent. Steps must be followed for each step of planting, growth and harvest, a system he has mastered. Not only does feeding these microgreens to livestock help the animals’ health, Sabrina Cope, direct marketing enterprise manager for the farms, but there is potential to enhance the flavors of the meat, and draw in customers for that unique feature.
See full story here.
A tragic accident happened to Cody Conrady when he was electrocuted in a farm accident in 2019. But today, Cody and his wife Bailey, remain motivated by the traumatic event to educate others on farm safety. The young farm couple, from Peoria, Ill., works to bring attention to the large variety of hazards that come with working in agriculture by sharing their story with others.
“We all get in a hurry during harvest,” Bailey says. “When the weather’s good and the crop’s ready, we have to get to the field. But we just want people to be safe.”
See full story here.
Lots of young farmers are open to diversifying and trying new things on the farm, and Zachary Mengers, of Tynan, Texas, is no exception. The farmer incorporated Wagyu, a growing market, into his row crop production and has found success in with the specialty beef by crossing Brangus heifers with full-blood Wagyu bulls.
“A lot of people are starting to switch to it, especially if they're going to get into retail,” Mengers said.
See full story here.
Four farmers under age 41 were recognized by the Outstanding Farmers of America: Brandon and Lauren Martin, of Arkansas; Travis and Bethany Dixon, of Missouri; Byron and Karen DuBois, of New Jersey; and Brody and Carolyn Stapel, of Wisconsin. Brandon and Lauren Martin, of north-central Arkansas, took over Brandon’s family farm, raising. But he took things in a new direction as a first-generation poultry producer, and now runs six commercial broilerhouses.
Travis Dixon, of Missouri, left his job to farm, and twelve years ago started pork production. Then, after his grandfather’s passing, he bought the small family farm, where he started growing rowcrops. “People will tell you that a lot of things are impossible, that it was impossible to break into farming from scratch,” says Travis, who farms with wife Bethany. “I’m here to tell you they are wrong. It can be done.”
See full story here.
Growing up on a crop farm, Daniel Jossund’s career began at age 14. In eight grade, he went to a National FFA Convention, and was inspired to work toward becoming the FFA American Star Farmer, and last year, through years of hard work, he made that dream come true. On his own livestock-free farm, he grows soybeans, corn, wheat, sugarbeets and alfalfa.
See full story here.
For Carl and Betsy Long, who farm in Potter County, Pennsylvania, potatoes only make up 415 of their 2,400 acres, but are the largest crop the couple grows. Carl says the climate where they grow allows for potatoes “higher in solid content.”
See full story here.
Third-Generation Pig Farmer Josh Wendt, of Leigh, Nebraska, began serving as a new director on the Nebraska Pork Producers Association (NPPA) last summer. He has found success by incorporating technology like automatic sorting scales, and Barntalk technology to monitor temperature, power outages and water use remotely from a phone app.
See full story here.
Third-Generation Pig Farmer Josh Wendt, of Leigh, Nebraska, began serving as a new director on the Nebraska Pork Producers Association (NPPA) last summer. He has found success by incorporating technology like automatic sorting scales, and Barntalk technology to monitor temperature, power outages and water use remotely from a phone app.
See full story here.
Young farmers are taking new directions. Some incorporate sustainability into their family farm as they step into the role of manager. Others are starting from scratch, leaving behind careers to follow passion and dream to the field. Regardless of the crop they grow or the methods they follow, these farmers are innovators, pushing boundaries and trying new things.
Farmers recognized in this roundup live all around the United States. From Alabama, the Trantham family is raising five children while running their cattle, feed and row crop operation, which Daniel Trantham took over in 2010. They also own and run trucking company.
Missouri farmer Dusty Cope, a farmer who is neurodivergent, uses his skills and attention to detail to run his family farm's microgreen program, which feeds all of their livestock and gives meat unique flavor notes.
The Conrady family faced a traumatic accident in 2019 when husband Cody was electrocuted, but have since used the experience to bring attention to the importance of farm safety by sharing their story.
Four farmers under age 41 were recognized by the Outstanding Farmers of America: Brandon and Lauren Martin, of Arkansas; Travis and Bethany Dixon, of Missouri; Byron and Karen DuBois, of New Jersey; and Brody and Carolyn Stapel, of Wisconsin.
In Nebraska, third-generation pig farmer Josh Wendt is using various mobile applications to monitor conditions of his barn, from temperature to water usage.
Minnesota farmer Daniel Jossund, who grew up surrounded by crops, now runs a livestock-free farm. Last year, he met his goal of being recognized by the FFA as American Star Farmer.
And over in Texas, Zachary Mengers has been incorporating Wagyu bulls into his farm, a market that he says is growing.
There are many young farmers making changes and differences in agriculture. Read on for stories of how these young farmers are standing out and making a difference in the industry.
Read more about:Young Farmer
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Current Conditions for
Boone, IA
81°FSunny
Day 88º
Night 0º
Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.
FP Next: What you need to know about carbon programsJune 25, 2024|18 Min Listen
Michigan pays dairy farmers affected by avian fluJune 25, 2024|3 Min Read
How well will corn pollinate this year?June 25, 2024|5 Min Read
Wet forecasts offset drop in ratingsJune 25, 2024|3 Min Read
Farm Progress America, June 25, 2024June 25, 2024
FP Next: What you need to know about carbon programsJune 25, 2024|18 Min Listen
Tree nut markets expected to improveJune 25, 2024|5 Min Read