Don’t miss this year’s Featured Farmers

Farmers from across the state will head to the Indiana State Fair to be recognized for their hard work and dedication to agriculture. The Featured Farmers program, sponsored by Corteva Agriscience, gives these producers a platform to share more about their slice of the industry.

Swing by the Glass Barn at 2:30 p.m. each day of the fair to hear from the farm families being recognized. The fair runs Aug. 2-18, except Mondays. For more information, head to indianastatefair.com.

The first two groups of Featured Farmers were introduced in previous weeks. You can find their information here and here. Keep reading to learn more about the last five farms:

Day 11

Aug. 14 — DDH Farms. Agriculture and entertainment have found an interesting balance in Danny Huston’s life. While not from a farm family, Huston found his footing in agriculture and currently monitors corn and soybean operations in Randolph and Delaware counties. After farming for a couple of decades, he decided to keep farming while he pursued his passion for carnivals.

In 2004, Huston joined forces with Tony Diaz, Scooter Korek, Fred Rosen and many other helping hands to found North America Midway Entertainment. Operating as the largest midway company on the continent, NAME raises over $31 million each year for ag organizations and fair initiatives.

Day 12

Aug. 15 — Winzerwald Winery. A career in winemaking was not planned for Dan and Donna Adams, who took an interest in the art when they received some winemaking supplies from Donna’s father. They soon moved to Wisconsin, where Dan worked for the largest winery in the state. Not long after, Dan’s parents, Tom and Edith Adams, were looking to diversify their farming operation, and before they knew it, they were growing grapes in Perry County, Ind.

Dan and Donna moved back to Indiana and found the perfect location for their winery not too far from Dan’s parents. They now honor their German heritage by growing some grape varieties typically grown in Germany, including riesling, gewurztraminer and gluhwein. You can find their wine at 120 retail stores and restaurants across the state.

Day 13

Aug. 16 — Tree City Bee Co. What started as a single hive of rescued bees from the side of a house turned into a commercial beekeeping operation with 500 hives trucked to California for crop pollination each year. Christian Rust of Decatur County, along with his wife, Dea, and her parents, Sonny and Sherele Neisius, started Tree City Bee Co. in 2020, and it has since become a full-time career for Rust.

The company makes queens and nucleus colonies, contracts with farmers for crop pollination, and processes honey. Typically, the bees pollinate five to six types of crops. Tree City processes honey from the bees as well as a honey-sweetened beverage. Additionally, Rust visits with clubs and shares advice with other beekeepers in this tight-knit community.

Day 14

Aug. 17 — Everett Farms and Seed. Three generations actively involved in a farming operation may seem like a challenge, but Tyler Everett says it’s business as usual for his family. He operates Everett Farms and Seed with his father, Doug, and his grandmother Carolyn in Boone County. He shares that they each focus on different tasks while coming together to make decisions.

Tyler and Doug also fill other roles outside of the farm, where they grow corn, soybeans and wheat. Tyler runs a Beck’s seed dealership and owns a small trucking business while also being involved in the Indiana Corn Growers Association. Doug is heavily involved in the Boone County drainage board, their church and the county 4-H program.

Day 15

Aug. 18 — 550 Wagyu. A Wagyu brisket at a party spawned the idea to begin raising Wagyu cattle. Adam and Elizabeth Stonecipher of Tippecanoe County both grew up on livestock farms and have backgrounds in raising Angus cattle. They incorporated Wagyu cattle into their operation soon after Adam had his first taste of that Wagyu brisket.

Both Adam’s and Elizabeth’s parents are involved, and everyone has found that Wagyu cattle require some unique care. They have adjusted their time management, constructed more feedlots and implemented low-stress practices. Elizabeth says they would like to keep finding ways to educate others about this breed.