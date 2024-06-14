Featured Farmers return to 2024 Indiana State Fair

The Indiana State Fair will mark the return of Corteva Agriscience’s Featured Farmers program. Each day of the fair, one farm will be showcased for a total of 15 farms recognized during the fair’s 15-day run.

Visitors can visit the fair from Aug. 2 to Aug. 18, except Mondays. This is a change from recent years, which included 18 total fair days, with both Mondays and Tuesdays closed. This year, the fair will operate normally on every day except Mondays.

Fairgoers can interact with the Featured Farmers at 2:30 p.m. each day in the Glass Barn during the Featured Farmers live chat. For more information, head to indianastatefair.com.

Here are the first five farms that will be featured. The remaining 10 farms will be introduced in the coming weeks.

Day 1

Aug. 2 — Scarborough Farms. Mark and Denise Scarborough are the third generation raising the fourth generation on their LaPorte County farm. The pair took over the operation more than 20 years ago and has since expanded to raise soybeans, corn, wheat and seed corn.

They do not shy away from new practices. Mark intercrops soybeans into growing wheat, which he finds gives his soybeans a good start. Denise is the vice chair on the Indiana Soybean Alliance board of directors. That position has taken her to many places and allowed her voice as an Indiana farmer to be heard. Both Mark and Denise find it vital to use their voices to shape the future of agriculture for their children.

Day 2

Aug. 3 — Paschen Farms Inc. Matt Paschen and his father, Allen, operate a long-standing diversified farm in Cass County. Matt is the fifth generation on the farm, where they raise corn, soybeans, wheat, pigs and beef cattle.

The farm is the last farrow-to-finish operation in the county. Matt and Allen work to adopt new technologies and conservation practices that help them make the most of what they have. The National Pork Board, in conjunction with Eocene Environmental Group, awarded the farm with the Certified Sustainable Farm title to recognize the efforts they have made to better the environment. Matt is an Indiana Pork Board member, and both are active in the Cass County Pork Producers.

Day 3

Aug. 4 — Howe Farms. Having fond memories of visits to their grandparents’ farms, Steve and Jennifer Howe both felt the tug to start their own farm from scratch in 2013. They established Howe Farms in Lake County and began purchasing land once farmed by Steve’s grandparents.

Pasture-raised meats and hops are this farm’s specialty. Steve says they were one of the first hops producers in the state, and he was the first to begin processing this product. They also worked with Belstra Milling to develop a soy-free feed for their pasture-raised cattle and hogs that is now sold throughout the country.

Day 4

Aug. 6 — Lueken Dairy Farm. Shining light on the dairy industry is the goal for Alex and Abby Lueken of Dubois County. The pair took over Lueken Dairy Farm, established by Alex’s grandfather, in 2018, and they now milk 1,400 head of Holstein cattle.

Last year, Abby helped kick-start the first Discover Dairy Days, where she worked to bring attention to the dairy industry. She came up with the idea when she read “Tales of the Dairy Godmother: Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish.” She realized there should be more ways to share information about dairy. The event drew 1,400 attendees, although she only planned on 200. Abby says dairy farmers have a responsibility to keep sharing their message.

Day 5

Aug. 7 — Celtic Glen Heritage Livestock. Phil and Lessie Lennon embarked on a journey in Owen County to restore a family farm with an old quarry and riverfront wetlands. Focusing on hardy heritage breeds has led to a combination of Dexter and Highland cattle; Scottish Soay sheep; Arawapa goats; and Champagne, Silver Fox and American Blue rabbits. They offer breeding stock, craft meats, prepared Celtic foods, fertilizer products and pet foods. Community is vital to the Lennons as members of Veterans IN Farming and the Bloomington Farm Stop.

Phil says, “We believe, at Celtic Glen, that all rural Hoosiers should be able to produce at least part, if not all, of their own protein.” They enact that mission statement by supporting their customers, holding workshops and opening their farm for agritourism.

Keep watching IndianaPrairieFarmer.com to meet the rest of this year’s Featured Farmers!