Farm Futures logo

Weekly Grain Movement: Struggling for momentum

Corn, soybean and wheat volume all trend lower week-over-week.

Ben Potter, Senior editor

July 1, 2024

2 Min Read
Container ship at sea
Getty Images/Jorg Greuel

USDA’s latest set of grain export inspection data, out Monday morning and covering the week through June 27, didn’t hold a lot of encouraging data for traders to digest. Corn volume led the way once more, but results were still relatively lackluster. Soybeans stayed near the middle of analyst estimates, while wheat was on the very low end of trade guesses.

Corn export inspections trended moderately below the prior week’s volume after reaching 32.3 million bushels. That was on the very low end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 22.8 million and 51.2 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are still well above last year’s pace so far after reaching 1.672 billion bushels.

Japan was the No. 1 destination for U.S. corn export inspections last week, with 8.8 million bushels. Mexico, Taiwan, Spain and Honduras rounded out the top five.

Sorghum export inspections jumped noticeably above the prior week’s volume after reaching 2.2 million bushels. China accounted for the vast majority of that total, with Zimbabwe and Mexico picking up the modest remainder. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are still substantially above last year’s pace, with 204.7 million bushels.

Soybean export inspections faded moderately lower week-over-week to 11.1 million bushels. That was near the middle of analyst estimates, which ranged between 7.3 million and 14.7 million bushels. Cumulative sales for the 2023/24 marketing year are still tracking moderately below last year’s pace, with 1.526 billion bushels.

Egypt was the No. 1 destination for U.S. soybean export inspections, with 4.1 million bushels. Germany, Mexico, Indonesia and Vietnam filled out the top five.

Wheat export inspections slid 9.9% below the prior week’s tally to 11.4 million bushels. That was on the very low end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 11.0 million and 18.4 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2024/25 marketing year have started off moderately ahead of last year’s pace after reaching 50.6 million bushels.

Indonesia was the top destination for U.S. wheat export inspections last week, with 2.8 million bushels. The Philippines, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Nigeria rounded out the top five.

Click here for more highlights from the latest USDA grain export inspection report, which covers the week through June 27.

Read more about:

Exports

About the Author(s)

Ben Potter

Ben Potter

Senior editor, Farm Futures

Senior Editor Ben Potter brings two decades of professional agricultural communications and journalism experience to Farm Futures. He began working in the industry in the highly specific world of southern row crop production. Since that time, he has expanded his knowledge to cover a broad range of topics relevant to agriculture, including agronomy, machinery, technology, business, marketing, politics and weather. He has won several writing awards from the American Agricultural Editors Association, most recently on two features about drones and farmers who operate distilleries as a side business. Ben is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

See more from Ben Potter
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

66°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 67º

Night 0º

17.93 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, July 1, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, July 1, 2024Farm Progress America, July 1, 2024
Jul 1, 2024
Farm Progress America, June 28, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 28, 2024Farm Progress America, June 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024
Farm Progress America, June 27, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 27, 2024Farm Progress America, June 27, 2024
Jun 27, 2024
Recent Headlines
Aug 27 - Aug 29, 2024
The nation’s largest outdoor farm event that annually hosts over 600 exhibitors from around the world.
LEARN MORE