Corn volume trends moderately lower last week

Ben Potter

April 10, 2023

Ship at grain terminal
Getty Images

The latest set of grain export inspection data from USDA, out Monday morning and covering the week through April 6, didn’t have much shocking intel for traders to digest. Corn, soybeans and wheat all posted rangebound results. Corn volume led the way but faded moderately lower week-over-week. Soybean and wheat volume saw modest improvements from the prior week’s tally, meantime.

Corn export inspections moved 27% lower week-over-week to 31.7 million bushels. That was also toward the lower end of trade estimates, which ranged between 23.6 million and 51.2 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2022/23 marketing year remain well below the prior year’s pace so far, with 794.2 million bushels since the beginning of September.

Mexico (8.5 million) and China (8.2 million) were the top two destinations for U.S. export inspections last week. Japan, Colombia and the Dominican Republic rounded out the top five.

Sorghum export inspections bounced back to 3.6 million bushels last week – an increase of more than 800%. That grain is bound for China, Sudan, Mexico and Japan. Cumulative totals for the 2022/23 marketing year remain noticeably below last year’s pace, however, with 46.9 million bushels.

Soybean export inspections moved moderately higher week-over-week after reaching 24.6 million bushels. That was also on the higher end of trade estimates, which ranged between 13.8 million and 29.4 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2022/23 marketing year are trending slightly above last year’s pace so far, with 1.695 billion bushels.

China was the No. 1 destination for U.S. soybean export inspections last week, with 10.6 million bushels. Germany, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Japan filled out the top five.

Wheat export inspections made moderate week-over-week improvements, reaching 12.3 million bushels. That was near the middle of analyst estimates, which ranged between 5.5 million and 18.4 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2022/23 marketing year are running slightly below last year’s pace, with 631.8 million bushels.

Japan was the No. 1 destination for U.S. wheat export inspections last week, with 3.8 million bushels. Thailand, Mexico, Vietnam and Jamaica rounded out the top five.

Click here for more highlights from the latest USDA grain export inspection report, covering the week through March 30.

Ben Potter

Senior editor, Farm Futures

Senior Editor Ben Potter brings more than 14 years of professional agricultural communications and journalism experience to Farm Futures. He began working in the industry in the highly specific world of southern row crop production. Since that time, he has expanded his knowledge to cover a broad range of topics relevant to agriculture, including agronomy, machinery, technology, business, marketing, politics and weather. He has won several writing awards from the American Agricultural Editors Association, most recently on two features about drones and farmers who operate distilleries as a side business. Ben is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

