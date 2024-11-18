Weekly Grain Movement: Mixed but (somewhat) disappointing results

USDA’s latest grain export inspection data, out Monday morning and covering the week through November 14, held mixed but mostly lackluster data for traders to digest. Soybeans led the charge once again, although volume slid slightly lower week-over-week. Corn made modest weekly improvements, staying near the higher end of analyst estimates. Wheat volume missed the mark, fading below the entire set of trade guesses.

Corn export inspections moved slightly higher week-over-week, reaching 32.3 million bushels. That was also near the higher end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 25.6 million and 35.4 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2024/25 marketing year remain moderately ahead of last year’s pace so far, with 356.8 million bushels.

Mexico was the No. 1 destination for U.S. corn export inspections, with 15.6 million bushels. Japan, Colombia, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia rounded out the top five.

Sorghum export inspections shifted noticeably below the prior week’s tally after reaching 2.5 million bushels. That grain is largely bound for China, with Cameroon and Mexico accounting for the modest remainder. Cumulative totals for the 2024/25 marketing year remain modestly ahead of last year’s pace so far after reaching 30.3 million bushels.

Soybean export inspections faded slightly below the prior week’s volume but remained relatively strong after reaching 79.6 million bushels. That was slightly on the lower end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 69.8 million and 91.9 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2024/25 marketing year are still tracking moderately above last year’s pace, with 642.4 million bushels.

China was by far the No. 1 destination for U.S. soybean export inspections, with 51.1 million bushels. Germany, Taiwan, Mexico and Indonesia filled out the top five.

Wheat export inspections were disappointing after only reaching 7.2 million bushels last week. That was below the entire set of analyst estimates, which ranged between 11.0 million and 15.6 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2024/25 marketing year are still running moderately ahead of last year’s pace, with 379.4 million bushels.

Mexico topped all destinations for U.S. wheat export inspections last week, with 2.3 million bushels. Taiwan, South Korea, Venezuela and Thailand rounded out the top five.

Click here for more highlights from the latest USDA grain export inspection report, which covers the week through November 14.