Farm Futures logo

Weekly Grain Movement: Mixed but (somewhat) disappointing results

Corn volume inches slightly higher, with soybeans and wheat down week-over-week.

Ben Potter, Senior editor

November 18, 2024

2 Min Read
Ship hold getting filled with wheat for export
Getty Images/ygrek

USDA’s latest grain export inspection data, out Monday morning and covering the week through November 14, held mixed but mostly lackluster data for traders to digest. Soybeans led the charge once again, although volume slid slightly lower week-over-week. Corn made modest weekly improvements, staying near the higher end of analyst estimates. Wheat volume missed the mark, fading below the entire set of trade guesses.

Corn export inspections moved slightly higher week-over-week, reaching 32.3 million bushels. That was also near the higher end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 25.6 million and 35.4 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2024/25 marketing year remain moderately ahead of last year’s pace so far, with 356.8 million bushels.

Mexico was the No. 1 destination for U.S. corn export inspections, with 15.6 million bushels. Japan, Colombia, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia rounded out the top five.

Sorghum export inspections shifted noticeably below the prior week’s tally after reaching 2.5 million bushels. That grain is largely bound for China, with Cameroon and Mexico accounting for the modest remainder. Cumulative totals for the 2024/25 marketing year remain modestly ahead of last year’s pace so far after reaching 30.3 million bushels.

Related:USDA exports – Soybean complex finds 3 more flash sales, Nov. 18, 2024

Soybean export inspections faded slightly below the prior week’s volume but remained relatively strong after reaching 79.6 million bushels. That was slightly on the lower end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 69.8 million and 91.9 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2024/25 marketing year are still tracking moderately above last year’s pace, with 642.4 million bushels.

China was by far the No. 1 destination for U.S. soybean export inspections, with 51.1 million bushels. Germany, Taiwan, Mexico and Indonesia filled out the top five.

Wheat export inspections were disappointing after only reaching 7.2 million bushels last week. That was below the entire set of analyst estimates, which ranged between 11.0 million and 15.6 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2024/25 marketing year are still running moderately ahead of last year’s pace, with 379.4 million bushels.

Mexico topped all destinations for U.S. wheat export inspections last week, with 2.3 million bushels. Taiwan, South Korea, Venezuela and Thailand rounded out the top five.

Click here for more highlights from the latest USDA grain export inspection report, which covers the week through November 14.

Read more about:

Exports

About the Author

Ben Potter

Ben Potter

Senior editor, Farm Futures

Senior Editor Ben Potter brings two decades of professional agricultural communications and journalism experience to Farm Futures. He began working in the industry in the highly specific world of southern row crop production. Since that time, he has expanded his knowledge to cover a broad range of topics relevant to agriculture, including agronomy, machinery, technology, business, marketing, politics and weather. He has won several writing awards from the American Agricultural Editors Association, most recently on two features about drones and farmers who operate distilleries as a side business. Ben is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

See more from Ben Potter
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Recommended

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

41°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 51º

Night 0º

13.37 mph
See Detailed Weather ReportWeather 20/20: 3-month-out forecast

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Recent Headlines
Editor's Choice
Dec 4 - Dec 5, 2024
Connecting organic growers and producers with supply chain and service providers.
Register