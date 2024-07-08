Farm Futures logo

Weekly Grain Movement: Corn volume forges ahead

Soybean and wheat export inspections were relatively disappointing last week.

Ben Potter, Senior editor

July 8, 2024

2 Min Read
Ship with grain for export
Getty Imgaes/Siren68

The latest batch of grain export inspection data from USDA, out Monday morning and covering the week through July 4, didn’t hold a lot of bullish data for traders to digest. Corn led the way once again, moving toward the higher end of analyst estimates and notching moderate week-over-week improvements. Soybeans were down week-over-week, in contrast, while wheat managed modest weekly gains.

Corn export inspections improved 23% this past week after reaching 40.3 million bushels. That was also on the high end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 23.6 million and 43.3 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year remain well above last year’s pace after reaching 1.713 billion bushels.

Mexico was the No. 1 destination for U.S. corn export inspections last week, with 14.5 million bushels. Japan, Colombia, South Korea and Nicaragua rounded out the top five.

Sorghum export shipments found modest week-over-week improvements after reaching 2.3 million bushels. China was the primary destination, with Mozambique and Mexico accounting for the small remainder. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are still trending substantially above last year’s pace after reaching 207.0 million bushels.

Soybean export inspections faded to 10.0 million bushels last week. That was also a bit toward the lower end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 7.3 million and 14.7 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year remain moderately below last year’s pace, with 1.537 billion bushels.

Germany was the No. 1 destination for U.S. soybean export inspections last week, with 4.0 million bushels. Mexico, Japan, Colombia and Costa Rica filled out the top five.

Wheat export inspections made modest inroads last week after reaching 12.5 million bushels. However, that was on the very low end of trade guesses, which ranged between 10.1 million and 23.9 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2024/25 marketing year are slightly higher than last year’s pace so far, with 63.6 million bushels.

Japan topped all destinations for U.S. wheat export inspections last week, with 3.4 million bushels. South Korea, Peru, Thailand and Mexico rounded out the top five.

Click here for more highlights from the latest USDA grain export inspection report, which covers the week through July 4.

Read more about:

Exports

About the Author(s)

Ben Potter

Ben Potter

Senior editor, Farm Futures

Senior Editor Ben Potter brings two decades of professional agricultural communications and journalism experience to Farm Futures. He began working in the industry in the highly specific world of southern row crop production. Since that time, he has expanded his knowledge to cover a broad range of topics relevant to agriculture, including agronomy, machinery, technology, business, marketing, politics and weather. He has won several writing awards from the American Agricultural Editors Association, most recently on two features about drones and farmers who operate distilleries as a side business. Ben is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

See more from Ben Potter
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

64°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 79º

Night 0º

4.69 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, July 9, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, July 9, 2024Farm Progress America, July 9, 2024
Jul 9, 2024
FP Next podcast
Farm Life
FP Next: Why we love county fairsFP Next: Why we love county fairs
bySarah McNaughton, Curt Arens
Jul 9, 2024
27 Min Listen
Farm Progress America, July 8, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, July 8, 2024Farm Progress America, July 8, 2024
Jul 8, 2024
Recent Headlines
Aug 27 - Aug 29, 2024
The nation’s largest outdoor farm event that annually hosts over 600 exhibitors from around the world.
LEARN MORE