Weekly Grain Movement: Corn volume forges ahead

The latest batch of grain export inspection data from USDA, out Monday morning and covering the week through July 4, didn’t hold a lot of bullish data for traders to digest. Corn led the way once again, moving toward the higher end of analyst estimates and notching moderate week-over-week improvements. Soybeans were down week-over-week, in contrast, while wheat managed modest weekly gains.

Corn export inspections improved 23% this past week after reaching 40.3 million bushels. That was also on the high end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 23.6 million and 43.3 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year remain well above last year’s pace after reaching 1.713 billion bushels.

Mexico was the No. 1 destination for U.S. corn export inspections last week, with 14.5 million bushels. Japan, Colombia, South Korea and Nicaragua rounded out the top five.

Sorghum export shipments found modest week-over-week improvements after reaching 2.3 million bushels. China was the primary destination, with Mozambique and Mexico accounting for the small remainder. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are still trending substantially above last year’s pace after reaching 207.0 million bushels.

Soybean export inspections faded to 10.0 million bushels last week. That was also a bit toward the lower end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 7.3 million and 14.7 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year remain moderately below last year’s pace, with 1.537 billion bushels.

Germany was the No. 1 destination for U.S. soybean export inspections last week, with 4.0 million bushels. Mexico, Japan, Colombia and Costa Rica filled out the top five.

Wheat export inspections made modest inroads last week after reaching 12.5 million bushels. However, that was on the very low end of trade guesses, which ranged between 10.1 million and 23.9 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2024/25 marketing year are slightly higher than last year’s pace so far, with 63.6 million bushels.

Japan topped all destinations for U.S. wheat export inspections last week, with 3.4 million bushels. South Korea, Peru, Thailand and Mexico rounded out the top five.

