Ranchers, landowners participate in grassland-focused summit

Inaugural South Dakota Grasslands Summit focused on land and policy.

Sarah McNaughton, Editor, Dakota Farmer

May 3, 2024

South Dakota grasslands
GREAT GRASSLANDS: The newly formed South Dakota Grasslands Initiative held the inaugural summit March 18 in Oacoma, S.D. Ranchers and landowners attended to network, create policy priorities and learn new management. Sarah McNaughton

“Grasslands are paramount to South Dakota,” emphasized Hunter Roberts, South Dakota’s secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, as he spoke to attendees at the inaugural South Dakota Grasslands Summit held March 18 and 19 at the Arrowhead Conference Center in Oacoma.

Roberts pointed out that grasslands are integral for ensuring water infiltration and quality, soil health, livestock forage, and bird and wildlife habitat. They also contribute to rural economies and communities.

Although about half of South Dakota’s land is currently grasslands, these acres continue to be threatened by conversion to cropland, encroachment of invasive species such as Eastern red cedar and urban development. Historically, the state comprised 97% grasslands.

The inaugural South Dakota Grasslands Summit was an effort to continue building awareness for the value of grasslands across the state and region, as well as, Roberts said, “to ensure our kids and grandkids are just as passionate about grasslands.”

The two-day summit attracted about 250 attendees and was hosted by a new cohort called the South Dakota Grasslands Initiative, which has a vision of “ensuring a future where grasslands are elevated in their value as an integral part of South Dakota’s social, ecological and agricultural fabric.”

Land perspectives

During the event, several landowners from across South Dakota shared experiences of how the investment in grasslands has benefited their production goals, lifestyle and bottom line.

Brett Nix, who ranches near Murdo, S.D., transitioned from cropland to reestablishing grassland over six years, and he reported that he has brought back profitability that allowed for reducing debt. He encouraged other landowners and managers to “dream about what you could do with your resources.”

Lyle Perman of Rock Hills Ranch near Lowry, S.D.

LEARNING LESSONS: Lyle Perman of Rock Hills Ranch near Lowry, S.D., presents revenue differences between raising cattle or corn.

Similarly, Jim Faulstich from Highmore, S.D., shared, “We changed our operation from all about production to all about natural resources.”

Faulstich said that resulted in a better economic and lifestyle balance.

Additionally, University of Nebraska rangeland ecologist Dirac Twidwell expressed continued concern for woody encroachment from Eastern red cedar trees. This encroachment is gobbling up rangelands from Texas through the middle of the country and into Canada at an alarming rate. Twidwell cautioned that “grassland horizons” with no trees in them are in jeopardy – including in South Dakota.

He noted, “We’ve taken our grasslands for granted, but there’s beginning to be a national movement for grassland conservation.”

Twidwell encouraged South Dakota landowners to “be more preventative in terms of grassland loss.” He added, “South Dakota is the furthest ahead [on preventing woody encroachment], but you are still behind.”

Policy perspectives

The second day of the summit focused on identifying what future efforts are needed to benefit South Dakota grasslands. The five goals identified included:

1) Grassland funding — connecting producers and programs available for conservation

2) Partner-to-partner communication, coordination and collaboration

3) Marketing and education of grasslands and grassland conservation

4) Use of research to support the grasslands

5) Education for decision-makers to help support programs that sustain grasslands

Committees will be formed in the future to work toward these goals.

The event concluded with a policy forum, during which updates from four nongovernmental organization policy staff members were provided on regional and national policy topics, including the Farm Bill, the Conservation Reserve Program and the North American Grasslands Conservation Act.

A panel discussion focused on solutions for grassland conservation

BRAINSTORMING: A panel discussion focused on solutions for grassland conservation included South Dakota landowners Jessica Michalski (from left), Jim Faulstich, Dominic Harmon and Brett Nix.

Representatives from the offices of Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., also shared comments, and attendees had the opportunity to offer thoughts or concerns related to grassland policy with the audience and those representatives.

For more information about the South Dakota Grasslands Initiative, visit sdgrassinitiative.org or email Laura Kahler at [email protected]. Presentations from the summit will be available for public viewing on the USDA-NRCS South Dakota YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/NRCSSouthDakota.

Dakota grasslands: Where good things grow

Perhaps you’ve seen the billboards along the interstate or heard a public service announcement on your local TV or radio station that promotes “Dakota Grasslands — Where Good Things Grow.” A statewide campaign was launched in early 2024 to help create awareness across South Dakota of the cultural, social, environmental and economic values from native grasslands, which are North America’s most threatened ecosystem.

Campaign efforts include billboards; TV and radio public service announcements; a song and music video; and a website that offers educational videos, lists upcoming events and outlines action steps people from urban homeowners to rural producers can take to benefit the future of grasslands. Learn more at wheregoodthingsgrow.org.

The Dakota Grasslands — Where Good Things Grow campaign was launched by the South Dakota Grassland Coalition, in partnership with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, the South Dakota Association of Conservation Districts and the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition.

The nonprofit SDGC recently received funding through a USDA-NRCS cooperative grant to develop resources describing the many environmental, ecological and economic benefits of healthy grasslands, as well as highlighting the ongoing threats to South Dakota’s native grasslands.

To view the TV PSAs and to learn more about the Dakota Grasslands Where Good Things Grow campaign, visit wheregoodthingsgrow.org. Visitors to the website also can order free publications including a 20-page booklet for homeowners called Healthy Soil at Home.

Sarah McNaughton

Sarah McNaughton

Editor, Dakota Farmer, Farm Progress

Sarah McNaughton of Bismarck, N.D., has been editor of Dakota Farmer since 2021. Before working at Farm Progress, she was an NDSU 4-H Extension agent in Cass County, N.D. Prior to that, she was a farm and ranch reporter at KFGO Radio in Fargo.

McNaughton is a graduate of North Dakota State University, with a bachelor’s degree in ag communications and a master’s in Extension education and youth development.

She is involved in agriculture in both her professional and personal life, as a member of North Dakota Agri-Women, Agriculture Communicators Network Sigma Alpha Professional Agriculture Sorority Alumni and Professional Women in Agri-business. As a life-long 4-H’er, she is a regular volunteer for North Dakota 4-H programs and events.

In her free time, she is an avid backpacker and hiker, and can be found most summer weekends at rodeos around the Midwest.

Recommended

