USDA’s new round of grain export sales data, out Thursday morning and covering the week through June 22, didn’t have a lot of bullish data for traders to digest. Corn sales led the way but still landed on the lower end of trade estimates. Soybean and wheat totals were even more lackluster last week.

Corn exports found 10.4 million bushels in combined old and new crop sales last week. Old crop sales trended 16% below the prior four-week average. Last week’s tally was also toward the lower end of trade guesses, which ranged between net reductions of 3.9 million bushels and net sales of 27.6 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2022/23 marketing year are nearly 700 million bushels below last year’s pace, with 1.348 billion bushels.

Corn export shipments eased 9% lower week-over-week to 23.8 million bushels. Mexico, Japan, Colombia, El Salvador and Panama were the top five destinations.

Sorghum exports improved 21% versus the prior four-week average after reaching 4.4 million bushels. Reductions for China were offset by increases for unknown destinations. Cumulative totals for the 2022/23 marketing year are still only trending at around one-fourth of last year’s total so far, with 59.8 million bushels.

Soybean exports landed 9.0 million bushels in combined old and new crop sales last week. Old crop sales were down 50% week-over-week and were 28% below the prior four-week average. Total sales were also on the very low end of trade estimates, which ranged between 7.3 million and 25.7 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2022/23 marketing year are modestly below last year’s pace, with 1.804 billion bushels.

Soybean export shipments faded 24% below the prior four-week average to 7.0 million bushels. Mexico, Japan, Indonesia, Colombia and Taiwan were the top five destinations.

Wheat exports only gathered 5.7 million bushels in new crop sales last week. That was toward the lower end of trade estimates, which ranged between 1.8 million and 14.7 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the young 2023/24 marketing year are slower than last year’s pace so far, with 27.7 million bushels.

Wheat export shipments were pedestrian last week, with just 5.8 million bushels. Japan, Taiwan, Mexico, Jamaica and Guatemala were the top five destinations.

