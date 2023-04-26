From a jar of pickles to canned cherry pie filling, consumers worldwide have a taste for Michigan-grown foods and are willing to pay for it.

Export demand continues to grow — recording an 8% percent year-over-year growth for 2022, which beats a record set the year before. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Michigan’s food and agriculture exports totaled $2.7 billion in 2022.

Processed foods, such as the canned cherry pie filling, were the overall top exporter with $470 million in purchases. Other top product categories include sugarbeets, soybeans, soybean residue, brewing waste and animal feed ($335 million), dairy products ($263 million), wood products ($247 million), and edible meat products ($232 million).

Michigan consistently ranks as one of the most agriculturally diverse states in the nation, resulting in a wide array of exported products ranging from bulk soybeans to dried fruit, pickles and baked goods. Demand for these products continues to grow in local markets, with online retailers and in supercenters across the globe.

For those not already into the exporting market, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s International Marketing Program works to assist Michigan food and agricultural businesses in developing domestic and international market opportunities.

Opportunities include buyers/trade missions, trade shows, market research and more. Events such as the focused trade mission to Toronto for specialty and natural products can help companies by setting them up with one-on-one meetings with interested buyers.

Visit miagexport.com to see events for 2023, and go to MDARD’s international marketing website to learn more about how the international marketing program helps businesses in Michigan.

"Michigan continues to set the bar when it comes to quality food and agriculture products. Our diverse food and agriculture industry helps drive the state’s economic engine while making our state a household name on a local, national and global level," MDARD Director Tim Boring says.