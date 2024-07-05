Your neighbors matter when selling land

When considering the value of land, a crucial, yet often overlooked, factor is the neighbor. From a young age, we’re taught the importance of good neighborly relations. When it comes time to sell land, the presence of well-established farm families nearby can significantly boost land values, regardless of the land’s inherent quality.

Our recent auctions have underscored this point with several striking examples. Despite the current challenging economic outlook in the agricultural sector, land offered for sale at auction near multigenerational farm families consistently equates to competitive auction sales with strong prices.

Conversely, land in areas with fewer farmers or a limited youth presence tends to sell closer to what economic fundamentals would predict. Essentially, the land sells for what it would cash-flow for. If you’ve ever bought land, you know how rare that can be.

Farmland, especially high-quality farmland, almost never “cash flows,�” meaning the rent or annual return will not service the debt and ownership costs.

Power of perception

These dynamics highlight the critical role of sentiment, overall financial strength and land perception among potential buyers. I often tell prospective bidders that I’ve seen land sell for as little as 60% of its recent appraisal value and as much as 200% of its appraisal value.

Opinions matter, but ultimately, the most important opinions belong to those who write the checks and are often your neighbors.

The land market is in a period of transition. The peaks in land prices were clearly established in most regions within the past year, and prices have begun to level off and decline, particularly for lower-quality land. However, this leveling off does not diminish the influence of community dynamics on land value.

Also, vibrant farming communities can enhance the perceived stability and desirability of the land, particularly for out-of-area investors. These buyers are often willing to pay a bit more for land in areas with several well-established agricultural operations — and lots of available tenants.

In today’s market, with its fluctuating commodity prices and economic pressures, the perceived support within a farming community can significantly influence a bidder’s decision. Buyers are not just purchasing land, but also buying into a community with all its social and economic benefits.

While the intrinsic quality of the land is undoubtedly important, the broader context — especially the presence and quality of neighbors — plays a pivotal role in determining its value. As the land market evolves, recognizing the importance of these community dynamics will be crucial for both sellers and buyers.

So, before asking, “What is your land worth?” it might be more insightful to first consider, “Who are your neighbors?”