Register now for Top Farmer Conference

What will you do to improve your farm management skills in 2025? One way to kick-start that process is by attending the Top Farmer Conference, hosted by the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture and sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America.

The one-day conference will take place Jan. 10 at the Beck Agricultural Center in West Lafayette, Ind. Speakers will cover topics such as how to use artificial intelligence to manage finances and how to navigate the new economic landscape and policy changes in the wake of the election. Speakers include the following:

Shaun Casteel, Extension soybean specialist and professor of agronomy, Purdue

Matt Erickson, ag economics and policy adviser, Farm Credit Mid-America

Chad Fiechter, assistant professor of ag economics, Purdue

Bill Johnson, professor of botany and plant pathology, Purdue

Todd Kuethe, professor of ag economics, Purdue

Michael Langemeier, associate director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture and professor of ag economics, Purdue

Gary Schnitkey, professor of ag and consumer economics, University of Illinois

Aaron Shew, vice president of product and date, Acres

The cost to attend is $150. There is also an option to watch the conference remotely. For more information about the conference agenda and to register, head to the conference webpage. You may also direct questions to [email protected] or 765-494-7004.