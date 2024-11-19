indiana Prairie Farmer Logo

Register now for Top Farmer Conference

Topics covered include navigating policy changes, using AI to help with financial management and reducing your cost per bushel in 2025.

Allison Lynch, Indiana Prairie Farmer Senior Editor

November 19, 2024

Shaun Casteel, Purdue Extension soybean specialist and professor, holds up soybeans plants while standing in a field
TOP FARMER LINEUP: Purdue Extension soybean specialist Shaun Casteel will be one of the speakers at the Top Farmer Conference on Jan. 10, bringing the latest information on soybean production to growers. Tom J. Bechman

What will you do to improve your farm management skills in 2025? One way to kick-start that process is by attending the Top Farmer Conference, hosted by the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture and sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America.

The one-day conference will take place Jan. 10 at the Beck Agricultural Center in West Lafayette, Ind. Speakers will cover topics such as how to use artificial intelligence to manage finances and how to navigate the new economic landscape and policy changes in the wake of the election. Speakers include the following:

  • Shaun Casteel, Extension soybean specialist and professor of agronomy, Purdue

  • Matt Erickson, ag economics and policy adviser, Farm Credit Mid-America

  • Chad Fiechter, assistant professor of ag economics, Purdue

  • Bill Johnson, professor of botany and plant pathology, Purdue

  • Todd Kuethe, professor of ag economics, Purdue

  • Michael Langemeier, associate director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture and professor of ag economics, Purdue

  • Gary Schnitkey, professor of ag and consumer economics, University of Illinois

  • Aaron Shew, vice president of product and date, Acres

The cost to attend is $150. There is also an option to watch the conference remotely. For more information about the conference agenda and to register, head to the conference webpage. You may also direct questions to [email protected] or 765-494-7004.

About the Author

Allison Lynch

Allison Lynch

Indiana Prairie Farmer Senior Editor, Farm Progress

Allison Lynch, aka Allison Lund, worked as a staff writer for Indiana Prairie Farmer before becoming editor in 2024. She graduated from Purdue University with a major in agricultural communications and a minor in crop science. She served as president of Purdue’s Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow chapter. In 2022, she received the American FFA Degree. 

Lynch grew up on a cash grain farm in south-central Wisconsin, where the primary crops were corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa. Her family also raised chewing tobacco and Hereford cattle. She spent most of her time helping with the tobacco crop in the summer and raising Boer goats for FFA projects. She lives near Winamac, Ind.

