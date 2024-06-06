Register for Purdue Farm Management Tour

Innovative technologies and farm management strategies will be top of mind at the 91st annual Purdue Farm Management Tour. The tour, hosted by Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture and Purdue Extension, will take place July 17 and bring attendees to two farms in Randolph County, Ind.

The farm visits will feature interview sessions with the host farmers and a look into each of the operations. The farmers will dive into their farm management successes and share more about how their effective management helps them stay on top of an ever-changing economy and any evolving family circumstances.

Farm stops

The two farms featured in this year’s tour are Union Go Dairy in Winchester, Ind., and Clements-Miller Farm in Lynn, Ind. Here is some more background on each of the farms:

Union Go Dairy. Founded by Tony and Yvonne Goltstein in 2003, this farm was the result of a vacation and a dream. Tony grew up on his family’s dairy farm in the Netherlands and ran a dairy in Germany for a decade, but a trip to the U.S. sparked the idea to start their own dairy operation in Indiana.

This stop will feature more insight on how the Goltsteins have successfully brought their three children, Mikae, Sanne and Rob, into the operation. Other topics include their evolving risk management approach and how a modern dairy farm functions.

Clements-Miller Farm. Rex Clements’ parents purchased what is now the home farm in 1959, and Rex joined the operation immediately after high school graduation in 1972. He and his wife, Cheryl, have since grown the farm and incorporated precision ag technologies — which later led to tile drainage improvements. Their daughter, Jill, and her husband, Wade Miller, moved into the operation in 2010.

Topics covered at this tour stop include how Rex and Cheryl are making a seamless farm transition to their daughter and son-in-law, as well as how improved drainage management has helped them be successful.

Indiana Master Farmer reception

The tour will end with recognition of this year’s Master Farmers. The Master Farmer Program, sponsored by Indiana Prairie Farmer and Purdue College of Agriculture, selects individuals based on their farm success, stewardship of natural resources and leadership in their communities. After the award presentation, there will be a panel discussion with the farmers, hosted by Jim Mintert, director of the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture.

Here is the day’s schedule:

9 a.m. Union Go Dairy at 3518 S. 300 W., Winchester

1 p.m. Clements-Miller Farm at 4698 E. 600 S., Lynn

4 p.m. Master Farmer reception at Willow’s Edge, 627 W. 100 S., Winchester

The tour and reception are free for all attendees, but registration is required and must be completed by July 10. For a complete agenda, registration and more information, visit purdue.ag/farmtour. Direct questions to [email protected] or 765-494-7004.